To say that these upcoming days or weeks (please, not months!) are going to be an adjustment for me is a little bit of an understatement, because I literally can't think of a time in my life when I didn't have sports.
I do, however, remember that when I was about 2 we went to Ruth and Don's house — Ruth was a distant relative of a distant relative, Don was Donald W. Riddle, modestly famous for writing biographies of Abraham Lincoln — during the holidays and I was impressed by the fact that their Christmas tree had candles instead of strings of lights.
Don was impressed by the fact that when the cookies were passed around I asked for a green one — did I look like an idiot who didn't know my colors? — so maybe I was a little bit competitive (or cocky) by then.
The cookie story is part of the scenario in my extended family that I was destined to become a great intellect. We had no TV in the house until I was 12 to keep me from getting dumber (like televised news does to so many people today), we bought a piano to broaden my horizons, and I have two cousins who to this day are disappointed that I didn't go to Oberlin (their alma mater), or at least Carleton or Macalester.
We did have radio, however. Dad had to listen to the Barn Dance on WGN every Saturday night, and during supper we could listen to Fibber McGee and Molly or Gunsmoke or Dragnet or Johnny Dollar.
There was also, however, the four-hour-plus time every Memorial Day to listen to the Indianapolis 500. And, when I had the radio to myself, there were broadcasts of the Cubs and the White Sox, and there was WWCA in Gary which consisted of two things: rock'n'roll and high school basketball.
If those things didn't stunt my intellectualism enough, the aunts and uncles were all getting TV themselves, which became my incentive to pay overnight visits. Aunt Alma would get me up in time for Ding Dong School with Miss Francis every morning, followed by daily sitcoms: My Little Margie, Our Miss Brooks, I Married Joan and the Betty White Show (yes, that Betty White). Uncle Bill, a dour sort on his best days, didn't seem that enthusiastic about having me visit, but he did let me watch boxing with him when he got home from work (we, including a reluctant Aunt Alma, even went to a drive-in movie to see Ingemar Johansson beat Floyd Patterson for the heavyweight championship).
So by the time I was in second grade and our class put out a newspaper — mimeographed, of course — the story I picked was Center School's basketball team, which was having success against the big schools like Lowell and Lake Prairie. (I had a stubborn cowlick at the time, and when we went to the Center games Mom was always impressed with how well our neighbor Ronnie Ellis kept his hair in place. Mom asked his mom how he did it, and during the next game Ronnie ran by us on his way down the court and shouted, "The name of that stuff is Southern Rose." Pretty greasy, but it was the 50s.)
It came as kind of a shock to me when I learned I wasn't much good at sports, although my stunted intellect allowed me to recognize who was good, and why (even leading to a non-paying job with the Baltimore Orioles, which ended because I liked too many kids — something I really haven't grown out of).
And what remained of my intellect paid off occasionally. I still have that enormous dictionary I won as Lake County Spelling Bee runner-up (I still want to put an "o" in lariat), and you can probably find somebody to tell you the Great Scot cash register story.
But as far as fulfilling my family's scenario? I tried to avoid studying, because there was probably a game on.
Now there isn't.
