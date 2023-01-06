There’s only about 50 more weeks until the next First Financial Wabash Valley Classic, and I promise that I’ll be ready.
I probably saw a higher percentage of the minutes played this year than I ever have — some of that out of necessity — and I was in the Terre Haute North gym long enough on the third day that the seasons changed.
The 2022 Classic had a nice buildup, with the games seeming to get better every day. Although 14 teams may disagree, the climax was a fitting championship game between two of at least three teams in the field that are potential state champions a couple of months from now (more about one of them in a few paragraphs).
Linton is no longer the best team that had never won one, something the Miners probably appreciate, and the championship game demonstrated just how many weapons the Miners have.
One thing that is still fuzzy in my mind about the Miners’ title game victory is the play that ended the first half, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by freshman Jackson Miller.
As the Miners got ready to throw an in-bounds pass, Miller was in a short conversation with Logan Webb, then drilled his third triple of the second quarter. I assumed — and you know what happens when you assume — that coach Joey Hart had decided to ride Miller’s hot hand with the Bloomfield defense concentrating on other Miners. When I talked to Miller after the game, he didn’t dispute my assumption.
When I talked to Webb (if there’s ever an all-conversation team, he’ll be the captain), the Miner senior had a different explanation.
“The play was supposed to be for [senior player Joey Hart],” Webb told me. “[Miller] said, ‘He’s probably going to be covered, so I can take it myself.’ “ And he did.
Jackson Miller isn’t any bigger than I am and is a freshman on a team full of stars. Do people still use the word “moxie”? They should, because he has it.
- I had this thought while watching Linton play Parke Heritage in the first game of the tournament — since the Wolves are very young and, with a couple of exceptions, not fully grown — but it can come up at a lot of Linton games.
The Miners are BIG, with a starting lineup that consists of five players at least 6-foot-3. Four of those are football players (the exception being future Indiana All-Star Joey Hart) and four of them are big, strong upperclassmen (the exception being freshman Paul Oliver, who might be in the National Football League someday).
- — We won’t have veteran official Ron Grimes — he and I were in rival fraternities together, with all-time coaching victories leader J.R. Holmes in a third brotherhood at that time — to enjoy after this season. He’s stepping down after 52 years.
- — The no-longer-winless Marshall Lions, who got a big win at Hutsonville earlier this week, just need to play shorter games. Virtually every time I saw them last week, they’d get off to a great start.
Their finishes? Not as great.
- — Terre Haute North coach Todd Woelfle picked up his 200th coaching victory a few days before the Classic.
Sullivan’s Jeff Moore got his 500th on the first day — so the cake didn’t get stale — and Robinson’s Mack Thompson could have gotten his 200th against Woelfle on that same day, but had to settle for Tuesday.
- — It was good to see Blain Loll on the Robinson bench, helping to coach the Maroons and maybe still getting a chance to play before the season is over. I saw on Twitter that he was about to have his last cancer treatment.
News that was not good was seeing Cole Livingston and Cole Gilbert on the Casey bench. Both would have been starters — for a team that still might be a state-championship contender — but both are out for the season with injuries.
- — It hasn’t happened every season since the Fellowship of Christian Athletes began presenting its Character Counts awards at every Classic, but the percentages are surprisingly high.
More than half the time the winner has been a player in the 10 a.m. game on the first day — convenient for not having a presentation between games that might upset the tournament’s timing, as it turns out. This year’s winner, before Linton played Parke Heritage, was senior center Nathan Frady of the Miners.
- — There are no hair awards this season. Too many candidates, although at least none of the players has adopted a Reggie Bullock look yet.
Best-dressed coaches were Brodie Crowe of Shakamak and J.B. Neill of Bloomfield, with Woelfle not always in his suits.
Best warmups were sported by Edgewood, and it wasn’t close — although at least Terre Haute South has some black-striped warmup pants to alternate with the candy-stripe red ones that had to be driving coach Maynard Lewis crazy (wonder how the winning percentages of black stripes vs. red stripes looks).
Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. at 812-231-4276 or 812-231-4277; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; or by mail at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.