Now that the Stanley Cup has been decided — can't be more than 10 or 12 weeks until training camps open, right? — a tone-deaf statement was made by someone in the media that baseball is the only major sport being played right now.
But those who ignore the WNBA do so at their own risk and you can tell simply by media availability.
Games are on television almost every night now, giving a Cub fan a worthy between-innings channel to search for and — considering the current state of the Chicago National League franchise — probably linger for quite a while.
Six of the WNBA's 12 teams are legitimate championship contenders, and the Chicago Sky proved last season that getting hot at the right time is all it takes. Besides the Sky, in no particular order, the Connecticut Sun, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics could win it all.
Improving teams battling to join those contenders are the Los Angeles Sparks, the Dallas Wings, the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty, and Cheryl Reeve always has the Minnesota Lynx playing hard enough to win whether they have the talent to do so or not.
Let me see, that makes 11 teams well worth watching. Sadly the 12th franchise is the Indiana Fever, whose recent adventures in talent evaluation — a promising draft class this year, thanks to a ton of picks, but a recent history of giving up on No. 1 draft choices before said players have even completed a season — make it unlikely I'll attempt to see the league in person soon.
Watching on television, though, is a must this year thanks to the rapid evolution of the talent pool.
The recent history of women's basketball has anointed several different players as GOATs, for legitimate reasons, and most of them are still playing. Cheryl Miller and Lisa Leslie have been retired for awhile, but probably wouldn't be much more than average players in today's game.
Time is relentless, however, so this is the final season for Sue Bird of the Storm, the winningest player in WNBA history and arguably its greatest point guard, and Sylvia Fowles of the Lynx, the league's all-time leading rebounder.
Neither of those were considered among the GOATs, but Diana Taurasi of the Mercury is, and this could be her final year. The luminous future media star Candace Parker of the Sky is another who probably doesn't have that many years left. Elena Delle Donne of the Mystics is in the GOAT category despite recurring physical problems. So is Brittany Griner of the Mercury, currently imprisoned in Russia for having a vape pen.
Indiana girls are sprinkled throughout the league, as you would guess. Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Mercury, written about in this space when she was a high school freshman in South Bend, might be the GOAT of WNBA left-handers, and Jackie Young of Princeton is a do-it-all star for the Aces (Young's high school rival across the state line, Tyra Buss of Mt. Carmel, gets married this week to Brad Davison in a Big Ten royalty pairing, by the way). Ty Harris of the Wings is, I think, the only one I saw play in high school when her Heritage Christian team visited Terre Haute North a few years ago.
The future? Paige Bueckers of UConn and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are, I'm guessing, taking full advantage of NIL rights and are in the GOAT category themselves, and they are just the ones I know about.
There's also the influx of size plus athleticism in the league, which is why Leslie might not dominate now the way she did then (too small now, for one thing). Start with massive Liz Cambage of the Sparks and Jonquel Jones of the Sun, established stars, and then look at the newcomers. Ezi Magbegor of the Storm is going to be very good, and one of my new favorites might be Awak Kuier of the Wings: 6-foot-5 or so, a ponytail about four feet long (purple the last I looked) and whippet-quick. She's from the basketball hotbed of Finland, surprisingly enough.
So, to summarize, there's more than one major sport happening right now (although some Chicagoans might disagree).
