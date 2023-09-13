For more than a week now I’ve been trying to work up the solemnity to write a tribute to Joe Hart.
And every time I wind up smiling.
For as much as I’m going to miss him, and that’s a lot, Joe Hart was fun. His teams were fun (I saw the sectional debut of 4-foot-11 freshman Tim Hale, although Lincoln’s uncle? got a lot bigger before he graduated). His interactions with his teams were fun.
And, although I’ve never been told this by the family, I think there’s a reason his son is Joey — and his son is Joey.
There will never be another Joe Hart.
Sportswriters loved Joe for his quotes, a couple of which were usable in the paper (even though the best ones were not). And Joe coached at Dugger, which wasn’t any bigger then than it is now and which wasn’t always a basketball powerhouse.
That combination led to a belief in the areas surrounding Dugger that Joe wasn’t a good coach. But when Joe had players, his teams were good. When he had tall players, the Bulldogs had a 1-3-1 zone that his son’s teams have been known to use from time to time (my guess is that Joe’s second-favorite player the last three years was Braden Walters).
And in the 1999-2000 season, Joe had a team led by Brody Boyd (Indiana All-Star, Iowa recruit) and Clark Golish (Trester Award winner) that reached the state finals in Class A.
One of the other eight teams that reached the last day of the boys tournament that year was Andrean, coached by Clint Swan — who played for Joe at Dugger. One of the eight teams in the girls state finals the following season was a White River Valley team coached by Joe Pigg — who played for Joe at Dugger. Add that to the three Linton teams coached by Joey that reached the state championship game, and there’s quite a coaching tree there.
I arrived at the Dugger gym — which, like the school itself, is sparkling and immaculate, the obvious by-product of a community that cares deeply about the education of its children — at 4:45 for last Monday’s 5-to-9 visitation, so I was in line behind only about 200 people. By the time I left, the line was spilling out into the parking lot, a crowd that included two Indiana All-Stars (his grandson and Jared Chambers) and a couple more players who should have been.
And I told young Joey that his grandfather had finally figured out a way to see all the Kentucky games this winter.
I I I
• More unwanted credit — It’s been more than 15 years now since the high school volleyball match between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South became appointment viewing, and for what at the time didn’t seem to be a very good reason.
Erica Sell, a player for the Braves, had been diagnosed with leukemia early in the season and her teammates went quickly from devastated to angry. This can’t happen to one of us, they indicated. We have to do something about it.
So they did. The upcoming North-South match became a fund-raiser for cancer research, with the North players pitching in to help. T-shirts were sold, there may have been a bake sale or two, and I seem to remember $20,000 being a rough estimate of the amount raised.
And when Erica — still going to school, still playing volleyball even though fighting off cancer tends to rob someone of his or her energy level — entered the game, there was a standing ovation and an uproar that shook the building. Still probably the most heart-warming moment I’ve witnessed in high school sports, and it embarrassed her to death.
“It’s not just about me,” she said after the match, which was partially true.
The good news is that Erica kicked cancer’s butt. She married her high school sweetheart Adam Austin (probably the nicest couple that I was privileged to cover in sports) and is a wife and a mom (a great one, I know without researching it).
More good news is that a tradition was born. The volleyball players added the Union Hospital NICU (newborn intensive care unit) as another project and have had other causes to support over the years.
Tuesday night at South, there was competition between the North and South fans to raise money for Riley Hospital for Children and the fund for the Nick Casad Scholarship also gained several thousand dollars. Both student sections were packed — the South kids in a blackout for Nick, the North kids in Patriotic garb that dated back to colonial times.
North-South volleyball is now an event and it remains an event with a heart.
Thanks again, Erica.
