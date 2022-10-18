Even though I’m a summer guy at heart, I don’t have a good argument for the people who say this is the best time of the year.
The Covered Bridge Festival has pretty much a full-fledged leaf display this fall — which hasn’t always been the case recently — and if the people working the stands had to wear a couple of extra layers early this week, I’m sure they came prepared for that. The cider place down the stairs at Mansfield — is it still there? It’s been a couple of years since I’ve been — might be serving the mulled variety, but by the end of the week it should be cider slush again.
It’s also not a bad time for sports.
Except for the few weeks from mid-June to mid-August, I have the high school kids to occupy my work hours. But for the other two days — and late nights — I need entertainment while I’m sprawled in my recliner, and this is the absolute best time of the year for that.
First, for a couple more weeks at least, there’s postseason baseball. I shed very few tears for the demise of the Dodgers (and am writing this while hoping for a big comeback by the Guardians), and there’s another team whose untimely departure from the playoffs was celebrated in my house (at least on the second floor).
Second, hockey is back. Still not always sure where to find it every night, but it’s often there somewhere. If I get desperate I can watch the Blackhawks (even if Chicago ownership seems to be headed back to the dark ages again) or the Blues. Go Preds!
Third, the NBA season will have started by the time you read this — and, what are the odds, there was a Laker game scheduled Tuesday. I’ve come around to the fact that the NBA can be fun as long as you don’t care how anything turns out, and just about every team has a player or two I enjoy (the pressure is on Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton to make the Pacers one of those).
On Sundays there’s the NFL, although it’s listed fourth for a reason. I have my fantasy guys — who were doing quite well until last week — but the Bears aren’t real watchable yet. Thursday nights are no longer in play for me — although it’s nice that poor Jeff Bezos has another source of income — and Mondays are often work nights.
The ideal situation is to have two of those games on at the same time so I never have to watch commercials — which, by the way, are in a sad state. Apparently the pharmaceutical industry is the only one that needs to promote itself anymore, and listening to the list of side effects for each of these miracle drugs is enough to make anyone sick.
- Some old friends doing well
- — As high school football playoffs begin Friday, notice should be paid to a trio of coaches with local ties whose teams have exceeded expectations this fall.
Former Dugger Bulldog Desson Hannum got Southmont off to a 6-0 start this season and the Mounties even made an appearance in the state Class 2A poll. They finished by playing three ranked teams but could still be a factor in a loaded sectional that also includes Linton, South Vermillion and Sullivan.
Former North Central coach Travis Nolting is 11-7 the past two seasons at Greenfield-Central after inheriting the remains of an 0-10 team when he got there.
But the big news is from South Newton, where Riverton Parke graduate Brad Bevis has the Rebels 6-3 going into sectional play. How much improvement does that represent? South Newton was 1-45 the previous five seasons.
Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. at 812-231-4276 or 812-231-4277; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; or by mail P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.
