It’s been more than 40 years since the South Eighth Street Booster Association faded into oblivion, but some of that vibe was back the last two weekends.
Not quite as many parties, though, unfortunately.
Thanks to Larry Bird, Carl Nicks, Brad Miley, Bob Heaton, Steve Reed, Tommy Crowder and the rest of the Sycamore basketball team, the winter of 1979 was a whirlwind of activity (the players themselves were probably pretty busy too). For the rest of us, it was a matter of getting ready for one game, enjoying it, partying afterward — a long time afterward, in most cases — and then preparing for the next game.
I lived on the first floor at 625, and Benton was on the second floor (I already told you the rest of the address). People we hadn’t seen for years were calling or stopping by, out-of-town visitors were common. My friend Dale called me excitedly one day, saying I was in that week’s edition of Newsweek (although the actual sentence read something like, “Larry Bird only talks with a couple of local reporters”).
Dale also came down from Munster for a game, arriving at a time when I knew Larry was upstairs talking to Benton (his softball manager). I told tell to run upstairs and say hello to Benton, and he came back white as a sheet, stammering, “Larry Bird was up there! He was just sitting around like a normal person!”
Reflected glory was pretty sweet, in other words, and we rode it as far as we could.
A postgame conversation I had with Mitch Hannahs during the Murray State baseball series a month ago was enough to convince me that this bunch of Sycamores was planning to win it all too, so I started making some calls. SESBA is a little more spread out now and we are a little bit older — if not more mature — and less likely to drive all over the country to follow our team.
But by the time the NCAA Regional started there were people calling me from around the state, from Wisconsin and from all over the Carolinas — apparently that’s where the cool people go now — to ask what channel the games would be on, and what the heck is ESPN+ anyway?
Good times, even if not in person, and I think I speak for most of us in saying, “Go Frogs!” for the next couple of weeks.
Now, you might ask (or might not), what do the old people think about the location of the super regional?
I’ve heard the reasons behind the decision not to host, and there’s validity to most of them. I also believe it still could have been pulled off.
My question involves why the decision NOT to host a super regional was made so early, even before the regional was played here. And if the reasoning was “planning for a super regional will be a lot of work, and we’re probably not going to get there anyway,” I would be very ashamed of whoever thought that way.
- LRF
- — Questions about whether the people in charge have faith in their own team comes naturally to a fan of the Chicago Cubs, who may now be dangling Marcus Stroman as trade bait.
The Cubs — owned, you may remember, by the Loathsome Ricketts Family — got pretty lucky when trading away the fan favorites from the 2016 jinx-breaking team in that none of the former Cubs (Anthony Rizzo and maybe Kyle Schwarber the possible exceptions) have done particularly well since leaving town and some promising youngsters came in exchange.
But the way the Cubs yanked the chain of Willson Contreras last season — regardless of how poorly he’s played in St. Louis, with its tradition of old-school, no-fun baseball — seemed to indicate they had no hopes of competing, even though they’re in one of the most winnable divisions in baseball. Doing the same thing to Stroman — on the second year of a three-year deal but so what? — reinforces that message, since Stroman is the National League leader in earned run average and is a probable All-Star (like Contreras was).
So do they really plan to win? And is the fact that Contreras is Latino and Stroman is Black a factor? The political leanings of the LRF are not a secret.
