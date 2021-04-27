ANDY AMEY: First vacation of 2021? Straight to TV room

I was on vacation a couple of weeks ago, but this is not a vacation column. Not exactly, anyway.
The exotic locales and driving misadventures you all have come to know and love — and I loved the locales, for which I was willing to take the abuse about inability to find our lodging — have become victims of the pandemic (and economics, to a lesser extent).
JoJo is hoping our next trip is to Japan, so he can immerse himself in sushi, ramen and anime. I'd just like to get out of Dodge pretty soon.
But a couple of weeks ago, when the Indiana High School Athletic Association — and the NCAA — combined to put a week without postseason high school basketball in the middle of the state tournament, I pounced on that week for a little R&R.
And as it turned out, that was a pretty good choice. Even though the aforementioned NCAA checked with my employer to be sure the first- and second-round games of March Madness (that's probably a trademark violation of some kind, but you know what I mean) all took place when I couldn't watch, the weekend I spent mostly in front of my television turned out to be the Sweet Sixteen games that I usually missed in the past — for the men and the women.
Much was made as the tournament began about the disparity in facilities between the two tournaments, which was pretty disgraceful, but I came out of the tournament thinking that the women had made huge strides gaining a national audience this season.
Instead of alternating days between men's games and women's games, as seemed to be the case in the past, many times the men and the women were being televised simultaneously at that level. And, because I can't be the only one who changes channels whenever a commercial break takes place, there were opportunities to switch to the other tournament.
Which, in many cases, provided better entertainment from the women's side. Social media seemed to agree. I DVRed the Connecticut-Iowa game so I could see the future of women's basketball when Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark played against each other, and I tried to watch as much as I could of Missouri State and Bradley in their three women's tournament games.
I also watched plenty of the Indiana women, became a big fan of Grace Berger and was convinced Teri Moren was Coach of the Year.
Which brings me to an interesting question about next season.
I guess every Indiana player returns next season, including former Columbus North star Ali Patberg who, as a result of every player gaining an extra year of eligibility from this past season, will be a seventh-year senior next year. Hoosier fans are ecstatic.
But should they be?
For all their success this past season, the IU women weren't a particularly dynamic bunch of athletes. Arizona's Aari McDonald learned about two minutes into the game for the Final Four that she absolutely OWNED the Indiana player guarding her (and was telling her about that on numerous occasions). Whenever Arizona needed a big play, McDonald provided one, and without a whole lot of resistance.
Teri might be able to coax another great season out of her stand-pat roster; she just did so, after all, with a better coaching job than anybody else.
But the cliché says if you aren't getting better, you're getting worse. The 2021-22 Hoosiers could turn into the 2017 Chicago Cubs, or the 2018 Cubs, or the 2019 Cubs . . . you get the idea.
I don't like old, comfortable teams. I like young, hungry teams. Speaking of the Cubs, it's astonishing to me that the guys who provided me with a World Series championship I was doubting I'd ever see are, in almost every case, the guys who now I hope don't let the door hit them in the butt on their way out of it.
There is evidence to support the Hoosiers, though (not so much for the Cubs) and it comes from a town close to them. Linton's girls returned every player from a state championship team and won another one, but the Miners also worked new people into different roles and never became satisfied with themselves.
And my favorite thought from the 2020-21 basketball season is being fairly certain that coach Jared Rehmel, with his team ahead 32-14 at halftime of a state championship game they weren't going to lose, kept the Miners in the locker room almost the entire intermission with a conversation I envision being something like this: "Girls, I love you all and it's been a joy to coach you. But right now you aren't playing as well as you can and I'd like to see you remedy that situation in the second half."
Not sure how loud the conversation was, but the Miners took it to heart.
