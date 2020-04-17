Here's your coronavirus joke of the day, 1978 Indiana State basketball edition.
With everybody wearing masks, how will we recognize Richard Johnson?
I figure my readership demographic is such that several people will actually understand that. Contact info is below for those who don't.
But don't try the telephone numbers for awhile, because I'll be on vacation by the time you read this. I feel safe in saying this now because it's not likely anybody will break into my house in the next week or so. One, there's nothing worthwhile there to steal and two, JoJo and I will be home.
JoJo would like to be out breaking in his new prosthesis, so that's kind of a downer, but he's used to entertaining himself.
My sanity, such as it is, remains intact — although I do find myself watching a lot more "Family Feud" than I used to — but it will be largely dependent on the weather. My only exercise option right now is running outdoors, but I can talk myself out of that pretty easily on chilly, windy days like Monday was. I should have built that sauna in my house when I had the chance.
One of my best friends from high school is now the caregiver for his wife, and he texted me recently that he's hoping to get his garden started pretty soon. I replied that he would know how serious the quarantine situation has gotten if I decide to do that myself.
One silver lining for me to the cloud we're all under right now is that I've used some of my sudden extra time to reach out to people I often contact only on holidays (all right, only on Christmas if you want to be specific). And if you had told me 10 years ago that I would feel naked without my cell phone at this point in my life, I would have said you were nuts.
If you had told me two years ago that I couldn't get along without text messaging, I'd have had you committed. But that's reality now.
• Ones I missed — There's been a mass outpouring of support for former Terre Haute North and Indiana State center fielder Jimmy Sullivan after Tuesday's Daily Top 5 appeared. My pitiful defense is that back when there were adequate newspaper staffs (those were the days, huh?) I didn't get to see him as often as I'd have liked, and never coached him or coached against him.
"He won the MVC tourney at Southern Illinois for the Sycamores one year with his center field play, diving for catches," Tom James tweeted me.
Bruce Wade and Tony Rosselli have also been mentioned.
• Seniors — A lot of schools continue to step to the plate on social media in honoring their seniors, both athletically and academically. In fact, because I rarely attend awards programs anymore, I'm probably getting a better picture of what a lot of these young men and women are about than I would have otherwise.
If you'd like to do the same, you can follow me on Twitter (see below) because I've pretty much liked every one I've seen. Go back far enough and check out the Sullivan seniors' video too. If you think kids have it easy now, the Golden Arrows might change your mind.
Athletic director Tim Terry of South Vermillion took me up on a recent offer and sent the names of the 12 Wildcat seniors whose seasons were eliminated this spring. Here's that list:
• Baseball — Brycen Dalbey, Connor VanLannen (a recent Vincennes University commitment, by the way) and Isaac Wanninger.
• Golf — Ryan Moore, Chance Putoff and J.T. Vitaniemi.
• Tennis — Carolyn Haase, Blythe Heber and Mary Waugh.
• Track — Ian Lorey, Kaitlynne Panagouleas and Peyton Westfall.
There were no seniors on the South Vermillion softball team.
Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. after 4 p.m. today and Tuesday and then after April 23 at 812-231-4277 or 812-231-4225; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; by mail at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808; or by fax at 812-231-4321. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.