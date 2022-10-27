Envy is one of the seven deadly sins, and I have to cop to occasionally thinking that it might be nice to be Grant or Rick or Marty or Omar — you know their last names, because you watch TV.
Not because those gentlemen appear on the air — oh heavens no; as you can see, mine is a face not made for television — but because they can drop in at a game, stay for 10 minutes or so while shooting some video, then head for another game and still retain street cred for having been to a game while seeing very little of it.
Thursday night taught me that their kind of coverage is not all it’s cracked up to be.
All three Vigo County girls high school basketball teams hosted preseason scrimmages on Thursday so, as an experiment, I did a drop-in at all three for the purpose of writing this column.
I have not become an expert on any of the three.
Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo combined to win slightly less than 44% of their games last winter, and that was with Indiana All-Star and Division I recruit Zoe Stewart on the Patriots.
Whether that percentage goes up or down will depend a lot on the quality of the newcomers on at least two of the three teams, because there aren’t a lot of seniors.
And I have two general observations, which are not necessarily limited to this season. One, we have a lot of nice young women on the teams in Vigo County (which is not a compliment, by the way). Two, I can’t say the girls don’t play enough in the offseason, because they are busy all summer long, but I wish they would play more often without their coaches (and that’s not a knock on the coaches).
The ultimate example of what I look for is 1995 Miss Basketball Stephanie White, always the GOAT of Indiana girls high school basketball in my book. Before Steph even got to high school, she was playing on her dad’s team in a no-blood, no-foul men’s league, the result being that when she got to high school she knew how to play without being told and she would knock you into the bleachers to get a loose ball.
With those parameters in mind, here’s what I saw Thursday night.
• Terre Haute South — The Braves hosted Owen Valley, a team slightly under .500 last season, and played an even first quarter before I had to move to my next spot.
The Braves were 4-19 last season and have a few returnees from that team who seem to have gotten better. That’s not why I think they’ll be better this year though.
In watching South’s girls soccer team recently, I noticed several key players who were 1) freshmen and 2) fairly tall. Wouldn’t it be nice, I thought, if they played basketball too? Some of them do.
So the reason for optimism is youth and athleticism. The cautionary tale, after watching them play for 15 minutes? Good defense doesn’t matter if you don’t get defensive rebounds. South opens Tuesday at Plainfield.
• West Vigo — The best team I saw during my Thursday journey was at this stop. It wasn’t the Vikings, however, but the visiting Parke Heritage Wolves, not as big as they used to be but with a lot of players (and, I think, more on the way).
West Vigo graduated three seniors — who probably earned 12 varsity letters — from last year’s 10-14 team, and they weren’t a particularly deep team a year ago.
Katelyn Fennell, a four-year starter who was the Vikings’ key player last year despite her experienced teammates, is back, and the starting five is capable of providing some of the same complementary skills as last year’s team did.
I wasn’t at West Vigo long enough to see what kind of new talent is in the pipeline, however, so I can’t promise the Vikings are on an upward track.
Two things I think: the Vikings will play defense, and Fennell will not be allowed to foul. West Vigo opens Tuesday at Edgewood.
• Terre Haute North — If Fennell isn’t the key returnee in Vigo County girls basketball this winter, then Preslee Michael probably is. One of two returning starters for the Patriots, 18-8 a year ago, she showed against Vincennes Lincoln on Thursday that she’s willing to take — and make — the big shots in Stewart’s absence.
If North can score consistently, the Patriots have a chance to be dangerous. Enough key role players return, and several of the newcomers are impressive.
North was the last stop of Thursday’s itinerary, so I stayed around to watch the Patriot JVs, who did everything well but score. My “who the heck is that?” moment of the night came at this stop.
For the third time in as many paragraphs, the concern for this team is on the offensive end of the court. The Patriots have the best chance of the three to open the 2022-2023 season with a win when they host Evansville Central on Nov. 5.
