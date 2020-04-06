Well, the Cubs are headed back to Cleveland for Game 6 of the 2016 World Series — yes, I get through my backlog of recordings a little deliberately; got to keep up with Jeopardy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine too, you know — and I have a good feeling about their chances for a comeback from what once was a 3-1 deficit.
It took me a couple of days to get through Game 5, and it's probably a good thing I didn't watch that game live back then. Getting Francisco Lindor to ground into a bases-loaded double play? Aroldis Chapman in the seventh inning? I'd never have survived.
Three brief takes from the Series so far:
1. It's had either the worst plate umpires or — I'm beginning to embrace this theory — the worst strike-zone diagram in the history of televisied baseball.
2. Chapman's wind-up and release replaces Tom Seaver's leg drive as the best and most fearsome pitching mechanics ever.
3. The mute button is a wonderful invention.
And now, for the rest:
• Basketball news — Jalen Moore of Cloverdale was named a third-team All-America player Monday by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Moore played two seasons at Olney Central. He is scheduled to announce his college choice on Instagram sometime today.
The Indiana Boys All-Stars for 2020 were also announced Monday by the Indianapolis Star. The first game against Kentucky is June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Kentucky, followed by a game the following night at Southport.
Here's hoping those dates will be accurate.
Listed alphabetically, the team includes 6-foot-6 Tre Coleman of Jeffersonville, 6-6 Dre Davis of Lawrence Central, 6-4 Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century (who should be Mr. Basketball, according to my Region sources), 6-7 Malek Edwards of Brownsburg, 6-5 Trey Galloway of Culver Academy, 6-5 Anthony Leal of Bloomington South, 7-2 (yes) Mabor Majak of Hamilton Southeastern, 6-2 SinCere McMahon of Indianapolis Attucks (best name on the team), 6-1 Nijel Pack of Lawrence Central, 6-1 Tayson Parker of Northwestern, 6-4 Tony Perkins of Lawrence North, 6-10 Kiyron Powell of Evansville Bosse and 6-5 Charlie Yoder of Westview.
• Help? We hope you've noticed and enjoyed the Daily Top Five that's been running the past few weeks.
If there's a subject for such a list that you'd like to see, my contact information is below.
• Also — The closing of schools and the end of spring sports in Indiana mean that not only are seniors in spring sports without games to play but also that honors programs for athletes in winter sports may not have been conducted.
Ideas for recognition of seniors throughout the Wabash Valley are welcome. Lists of ALL senior athletes from a particular school and any postseason honors they received would be helpful too.
Among things I've seen so far, by the way, the Ed Jarvis/Micah Jarvis talk show for Terre Haute South awards is really good and the presentation by some of Sullivan's seniors that's been on Twitter is awesome (in the truest sense of the word).
