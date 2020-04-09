This should have been my best week of the year and the last few weeks prior to it should have been pretty wild as well.
I imagine the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would have been good too.
But I’m speaking, of course, of the National Hockey League playoffs which were scheduled to begin this week.
The previous weeks would have been wild because the playoff races were going to come down to the last day (as they usually do).
The only teams assured of being in the playoffs were/are the Washington Capitals, the Philadelphia Flyers (biggest surprise of the season?), the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Boston Bruins (best overall record, pretty much assuring they wouldn’t/won’t win the Stanley Cup), JoJo’s Tampa Bay Lightning, the defending champion St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Rockies.
The first three of those are in the Metropolitan Division, the next two in the Atlantic Division (both in the Eastern Conference) and the last two in the Central Division (in the West).
At least three teams from the Pacific Division also make the playoffs, but its leader had been changing daily. The top four teams currently are the Vegas Golden Knights, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks, but any of the four could blow it and be back in the mix for the four wild-card berths.
Still with a chance for one of those spots, or even top-three positions in their divisions, are the Carolina Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, New York Rangers and Florida Panthers (all East) plus the Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, my Nashville Predators, the Minnesota Wild and maybe even the Arizona Coyotes (in the West). Every goal crucial with the teams having approximately a dozen games each remaining in the regular season.
And, because this is hockey, getting into the playoffs is what matters most. Eighth-seeds have won the Cup before and every series — particularly every first-round series — is a crapshoot. (And, in the first round, there are three or four games televised every night so you can see them all.)
Now all that fun is in jeopardy. My personal preference, finishing the regular season and doing full playoffs, is probably not going to happen. But how else are playoff qualifiers chosen, especially not every team has played the same amount of games? Terre Haute’s team — the Islanders with rookie Kieffer Bellows, son of Terre Haute North graduate and former Root Store sales associate Tracy Sullivan Bellows — is/was in danger of getting cheated.
If they have anything, though, I’ll watch.
• Hoop dreams — As much as I enjoy watching Baylor and perpetually anguished coach Kim Mulkey, I would think the NCAA women’s tournament would have completed the coronation of Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu as the next candidate for GOAT status. I know at least one girl in Greene County who agrees with me.
I’m sad about missing the men’s tournament, though, because this could have been the year it got really weird. My pick to win it all was going to be Ohio State, in a Final Four with Dayton, San Diego State and who the heck knows. Bradley? Seton Hall? Illinois?
So maybe it’s best there wasn’t a tournament, because expectations of weirdness could have resulted in chalk all the way: Kansas, Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky?
I like my imagination better.
