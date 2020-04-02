While researching the winter of 1978 for Sunday's story about the other big Indiana High School Athletic Association boys basketball delay — which fortunately turned out to be just a postponement back then — I was able to answer a lot of questions about my whereabouts that year.
Even though I knew most of the kids involved — yes, Class of '78, you are all still kids to me and don't try to tell me how old you are — I didn't have many recollections about seeing Terre Haute South play until its regional game with Van Buren and the state championship game against Jackie Moore (there may have been other players from Muncie Central too, but they didn't matter).
Richard Wilson was my Connie Mack League center fielder on the days when he decided to show up, one of several players who might have had major league careers if they'd listened to me (Max? Jeff?). I ran out of time before contacting Tom Ennis, but I'm still mad at him (not really) for striking me out when I had to play a couple of innings when one of my players (not Richard this time) didn't get to Spencer Field on time.
I guarantee Howard Mills will never forget that game — unfortunately.
Joe Boehler, Maynard Lewis and Todd Woelfle might notice, by the way, that the 1978 Braves started Wilson and Cam Cameron, both well over 6-feet, at guards; had 6-5 Will Uzzell, 6-6 Tony Watson and 6-7 Kevin Thompson up front; and brought 6-4 Jim Bogle, the 6-5 Ennis, 6-7 Brian Thiemann and 6-8 Doug Mahurin off the bench.
But I didn't get to that many South games because:
1. First and foremost, we had the late, great Carl Jones to do that.
2. I was covering a lot of Indiana State road games, including my famous — apparently — TV appearance slapping Carl Nicks on the butt and almost breaking my hand at Tulsa and the ride home from Drake when my car broke down in the middle of a blizzard at What Cheer, Iowa.
3. I covered quite a few ISU wrestling meets, during the time when the Sycamores were still big-time in that sport. (Mike Russell generally covered the equally big-time ISU gymnastics team, as well as a really good Rose-Hulman basketball team. The Star staff also included excellent young writers like Mark Bennett — yes, that one; Don Keegan; Tony Tanoos — yes, that one; and Nelson Kinnett in addition to Tom Reck and Carl).
4. I was still on the stat crew for ISU home games.
5. I was a substitute teacher for both Vigo County and Parke County.
One of the columns I wrote back then mentioned returning home from an ISU game at 3 a.m. and doing a half day of teaching each at North and South the following day, a schedule that would literally kill me right now.
And another column said that during the Blizzard of '78, I was forced to miss a Grateful Dead concert in Chicago — what a wuss I must have been — and also had to cancel two dates.
I shocked myself reading that. Not a date. Two dates. Me.
That, journalism students, is called burying the lead.
• Name dropping — Something the last few days, perhaps seeing a high-maintenance blonde on television, got me to thinking about a trip to see the Cincinnati Bengals with my roommate Mercer.
It was late summer of 1971 and recent Sycamore graduate Jim Brumfield was trying to make the Pittsburgh Steelers as a running back/return man. The Steelers had an exhibition game at Riverfront Stadium, The Star got two press passes, and Mercer went with me.
Riverfront's main press box isn't gigantic, but there are several suite-like enclosures on either side of it for overflow media. Mercer and I were in one of those, and so was a well dressed gentleman in the row behind us.
Anson Mount. The lone sportswriter at Playboy Magazine.
Who had picked Houston to win the national championship in college football a year earlier. The Cougars didn't (7-4 record maybe?).
Mercer is a wonderful human being, but his impulse control sometimes leaves a little to be desired, and this was one of those times.
"Anson Mount? The guy who picked Houston?," he said laughing. And here's where the high-maintenance blonde comes in.
After being a good sport about the whole thing, Mount pulled out a pair of binoculars. "See that girl [in a suite on the opposite side]?" he asked. We looked, were impressed, and he said, "That's my date after the game." I don't remember her month.
After the game, we went to the Pittsburgh locker room to talk to Jim, who had one nice return but didn't get to carry the ball. And while we were talking to him (some of you know what's coming) we got to see what I'll always consider the peak of National Football League fashion.
Frenchie Fuqua, an established running back for the Steelers, wearing a flowing black cape, a jaunty hat with a huge brim and high-heeled shoes.
With goldfish swimming in the heels.
• Congratulations — North Putnam's Jim Brothers, on the sidelines for the Cougars for one sport or another for more than 40 years, was recognized recently as Indiana's Assistant Coach of the Year for high school girls basketball.
Heck of a player back in the day too, and so was his brother Bill. Yes, you can probably guess what we called them in the Terre Haute Star office.
Andy Amey can be reached after 4 p.m. at 812-231-4277 or 812-231-4225; by email at andy.amey@tribstar.com; by mail at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN, 47808; or by fax at 812-231-4321. Follow TribStarAndy on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.