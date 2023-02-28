With the parity the Missouri Valley Conference was struck by this men’s college basketball season, the tournament is shaping up to be a nail-biter.
While the addition of Murray State hasn’t churned out an instant contender, wins at Arch Madness could sway this indication. Belmont has been a quality addition to the Valley.
With Bradley winning its first season crown since 1996 and Southern Illinois climbing back to the upper echelon, the upper portion of the MVC looks set to dictate the field.
All of the top five seeds have the potential to advance to Sunday’s championship game. The tournament begins Thursday in Enterprise Center at St. Louis with first-round games involving No. 9 seed Illinois State vs. No. 8 Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. EST, followed by No. 5 Indiana State vs. No. 12 Evansville at 3:30 p.m., No. 10 Valparaiso vs. No. 7 Murray State at 7 p.m., and No. 11 Illinois-Chicago vs. No. 6 Missouri State at 9 p.m.
Action continues with Friday’s top four seeds taking on Thursday’s winners, and then Saturday’s semifinals.
Here’s a look ahead to Arch Madness:
Dark horse — Fourth-seeded Belmont.
The Bruins (21-10 overall, 14-6 in the MVC) have arguably the best scorer and pro prospect — Ben Sheppard.
A year after being tabbed the Offensive Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference, the 6-foot-6 senior combo guard has emerged as a POTY candidate in the Valley.
Since coming off the bench as a freshman, the Atlanta native’s minutes, assists, shooting percentages and points per game have gotten significant bumps. He’s averaging 18.8 points and shooting 40% from beyond the arc, to go with 5.2 boards per game and three assists.
He boasts two last-second baskets and a pair of free throws in three wins this year.
The team picked up a clutch late-season, Senior Night win to jump Indiana State and slide into a bye. They locked up the position at Northern Iowa with Sheppard finishing in single-digit scoring for the first time since Dec.
After a potential bout with the Sycamores on Friday, the winner will play league-champ Bradley (23-8, 16-4), if the seeds hold. The Bruins swept the league champs. Outside of the Bruins’ win inside Carver Arena, on Sheppard’s late game-winning layin, the Braves went 15-0 there. Besides their Belmont matchups, they lost just twice in league play.
• Toughest draw — Fifth-seeded Indiana State.
The Sycamores (20-11, 13-7) dropped their final two fixtures to move into the lineup on Thursday. The loss that was too much to overcome to earn a bye was at Belmont, on the final Wednesday.
ISU’s tourney opener will feature No. 12 Evansville, a team that showed life when Indiana State went to Evansville on Feb. 1. The Aces thoroughly beat eighth-seeded Northern Iowa by 12 points at home and over the final 14 conference losses were competitive with seven losses by fewer than 10 points.
In the final month of the season, there were five teams competing for the top four spots. Now that the dust has settled, a potential 4 vs. 5 matchup in the quarterfinals will be billed the must-watch game of the round.
ISU lost it lone matchup to Belmont and to Bradley, who is in the Sycamores’ side of the bracket, and could have a potential final with Drake, a team ISU split with. This could make for four days of heightened emotions.
• Favorites — Top-seeded Bradley and second-seeded Drake.
Down the home stretch, Drake (24-7, 15-5) and Bradley were on a collision course to square off for the league title.
They had NET rankings — a formula involving game outcomes, game sites, scoring margins and other factors — hovering around 70 with late-season surges. Bradley has won 10 straight, and Drake had won nine in a row prior to the loss in Peoria to decide the championship.
While BU earns the automatic bid to the NIT, should it falter in St. Louis, both squads will have squandered their golden chance to represent the league in March Madness if they can’t win three straight in the conference tourney.
They both notched double-digit home wins in their head-to-head series.
The Bulldogs’ first foe could be seventh-seeded Murray State (16-14, 11-9), which had an up-and-down transition featuring wins over Texas AM, Belmont, Indiana State and Bradley.
• Must-see TV — Tucker DeVries.
The 6-7 sophomore wing is in the top-10 for single-season scoring in Drake history. Two years in, he’s already eclipsed 1,000 points.
His touch from mid-range and behind the arc complement his prowess to get to the rim off the bounce, making him a tough matchup for Valley teams.
He’s shooting 44.9% from the floor and 38.3% from 3 have him averaging 18.9 points a game, which ranks second in the league.
In the Bulldogs’ two meetings against Bradley, he averaged 19.5 points. He was held to 11 on Sunday, but hasn’t dipped below double digits in Valley play and once in the 30-game slate.
