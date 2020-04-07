The announcement Tuesday that the American Legion National Baseball Committee had canceled the 2020 World Series and all of its national regionals came as no surprise in Terre Haute.
Of course longtime Wayne Newton Post 346 manager John Hayes is a member (for more than 10 years) of that national committee and his younger brother Tim Hayes is Post 346's current skipper.
Tuesday's ruling does not mean that individual states are forbidden to play, but John Hayes — also on the Indiana state committee for more than 20 years — said Tuesday he is "99 percent sure" that Indiana will make that decision in the next few days.
And without Post 346, by any measure one of Indiana's flagship programs, the state's participation would be diluted anyway, and Tim Hayes has already announced that the Terre Haute team will not be in action this summer.
Tim Hayes has already sent emails to his players and their families.
"I wanted to give all my parents [of players] and kids a heads-up," he said Tuesday. "There was really no choice. [Canceling the season] was the right thing to do.
"I don't think we know how soon we can travel with kids being together in motel rooms, or with 12 or 13 kids plus coaches together in a dugout," Tim Hayes continued.
"[The national committee] had two conference calls [in the last three or four weeks] and there was going to be another one next week," John Hayes said, "but then the national [American Legion] commander said we should seriously consider canceling the season.
"Five states had already decided [not to play]," he continued, "so we would have to find extra teams to replace them at the national regionals. More states may have made the same decision, and it just snowballs.
"No. 1 is the health of the kids," John Hayes added. "And are we going to be ready in July to have people together?"
Funds to keep the baseball programs running and facilities to play on are other considerations.
"[The Post 346] golf outing raises money for us, but we can't count on having that now," John Hayes said.
"I already know of some school corporations that have told American Legion teams they can't use [school] facilities this summer," Tim Hayes said. "And what about [Westfield's multi-purpose facility] Grand Park? I don't think anybody knows what things will look like when this is over, or when it will be over.
"We have to think about the safety of the kids, their families, and also the umpires; a lot of them are are of that dangerous age . . . we're in uncharted waters, and we don't have to play baseball."
John Hayes agreed Tuesday that calling off the season was one of the hardest decisions he's had to make as an American Legion Baseball administrator.
"We wanted to prolong [the decision] as long as we could," he said, "but it became quite apparent that [having the season] wasn't going to work . . . [the American Legion] also canceled Boys State, Boys Nation and the national oratorical contest."
"I look forward to every [Post 346] game and every practice," Tim Hayes concluded, "and I look forward to getting up early to go to tournaments.
"It's going to be a different kind of summer, that's for sure."
• Another coronavirus decision — John Hayes is also on the board of the Greater Terre Haute Bowlers Association.
He told the Tribune-Star on Tuesday that the GTHBA Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony scheduled for next month has been postponed indefinitely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.