Allman resigns position as ISU volleyball coach

Indiana State volleyball coach Lindsay Allman has resigned her position to pursue other professional opportunities, athletic director Sherard Clinkscales announced Tuesday.
“I have enjoyed every second of my time here at ISU,” Allman said. “I cannot thank Sherard Clinkscales and Angie Lansing enough for taking the chance on me five years ago. I owe so much to both of them. The foundation has been laid for this program to continue to find new heights and now it is up to the team. Thank you to everyone who has supported ISU volleyball throughout my time here, I ask, that remains the same as this program, these young women are something special and I will miss them every day…Go Trees!”
Allman leaves the Sycamores after five seasons at the helm and has built a program that is on the rise following their success over the past season. The 2021 fall season featured Indiana State’s run to the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals and a berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championships field.
“Lindsay has done a phenomenal job here with the Sycamores and we cannot say enough good things about the state of the program today,” Clinkscales said. “She has taken the volleyball program to a higher level of competitiveness and we’re ready to keep the momentum rolling as we start the search for our next head coach.”
In this most recent season, Allman led the Sycamores to an 18-13 overall record in 2021, including a 9-9 mark in MVC play. The Sycamores picked up their first win in the conference tournament since 2017, while their successes earned the team an at-large bid in the NIVC for the first time in program history.
The 18 wins were the most for the Sycamores since the MVC started sponsoring volleyball, while ISU added their second-ever road win at Illinois State and a clean sweep of the 2021 Sycamore Invitational.
During her tenure, Allman developed four conference players of the week, two All-MVC players and two All-MVC tournament players. Her guidance helped develop Madeline Williams into one of the top middle blockers in the conference and in Indiana State history. Defensively, Melina Tedrow has become a stalwart at libero under Allman's leadership currently ranking second all-time in program history in digs.
In addition to the Sycamores' on-court success, Allman's teams also achieved high marks in the classroom. Indiana State earned the AVCA All-Academic Award in each season Allman has been in charge, extending an NCAA-best streak of 23 consecutive years receiving the award. Indiana State had eight MVC Scholar-Athlete Team selections, three MVC President's Academic Award honorees and 21 MVC Commissioner's Academic Award winners in Allman's five seasons with the program.
A nationwide search will begin for the next Indiana State volleyball coach. Assistant coach Katie Adams will serve as the interim head coach while the search is conducted.
