Allman, Hanley understand MVC decision to delay fall sports

On Monday, the Missouri Valley Conference announced that soccer and volleyball would be the two fall sports that would be paired back to a conference-only schedule.
That put Indiana State volleyball coach Lindsay Allman and women’s soccer coach Julie Hanley back into a familiar mode – rolling with whatever circumstance the COVID-19 crisis has thrown at them.
Though both coaches anticipated that changes were likely as college sports attempt to navigate the situation, and both support the decision as well, it’s still not the news anyone wanted to receive.
“I think, honestly, we were a little fearful that was the direction we were started to go. I had a gut feeling these things were potentially coming down. With that being said, it’s obviously unfortunate for everybody, but it’s, without question, the decision that needs to be made right now. That’s kind of the unfortunate piece of this,” Allman said.
COVID-19 test positivity has gone up since mid-June in the four states that claim MVC members. Illinois has the best rate, but Indiana, Iowa and Missouri all have test positivity rates above the 5% threshold suggested by the CDC to limit additional cases.
Because of that, the MVC wiped out its nonconference slate and conference-only games can begin within the conference on Sept. 18. Other sports that are lower contact risks and that don’t play strict conference schedules – cross country, golf and tennis – also had their season starts delayed until Sept. 18, but their abilities to play nonconference opponents will be evaluated depending on the course of the virus. Fall sports can’t practice until mid-August.
Football is going on as scheduled, although some FBS conferences, such as the Big 12, have signaled that they may possible go to a conference-only model. That could force the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s hand from its current plan to play the full 11-game schedule.
The MVC did not cancel the season or push fall sports to the spring as some other conferences have done. That was a relief for the coaches directly involved.
“The good news for us is that we still have the opportunity to have a season. We support the decision and figured it was coming,” Hanley said.
For volleyball, the season will be stretched out an extra week to accommodate the round-robin schedule, but also, to cut down on travel time and mid-week matches. Soccer had a different problem. Not every MVC school sponsors the sport, so the amount of matches played had to be altered.
“We’ve discussed with the league and put together a model where every team gets to 10 conference games and expand the conference tournament so that every team gets as many games as possible with the limited conference schedule,” Hanley said.
As for the players? Both coaches noted that they were open with them about the various scenarios throughout the summer.
“I was transparent about the process. I told them what was on the table and what could happen,” Allman noted. “We’ve surveyed them and had continued conversations about what concerns they had. I haven’t had any complaints, they understand why these decisions are being made, but to sum it up, they want to play, but have some concerns and are kind of nervous about it.”
The competitive part of this is frustrating for everyone. No one wants to sit by idly, all want to play, but the decision to do so is out of everyone’s hands.
Allman stressed that the desire to compete doesn’t come before doing the right thing.
“I want to compete all day, every day, but at what expense? You keep going back to the drawing board, checking in with yourself, and making sure your intentions and decisions and our goals are at the forefront of what we’re trying to do here,” Allman said.
