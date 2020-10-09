Allen, Garrison lead Knights to WIC rout of Edgewood

Northview made sure junior Patrick Corrigan kept busy Friday night.
Korbin Allen rushed for three touchdowns and 198 yards — 100 on two back-to-back attempts — and Keegan Garrison passed for a pair of TDs and ran for two more as the Knights routed host Edgewood 56-21 in Western Indiana Conference high school football on the Mustangs’ beautiful red turf.
Because Northview racked up eight touchdowns, Corrigan was presented with eight extra-point attempts. He made them all, plus he handled kickoff duties on several occasions.
Allen busted into the end zone from 18 and 10 yards out to give the visitors a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
That’s the one 12-minute period when the Mustangs held their own and traded two TDs with Northview.
Both of the Knights’ second-quarter scores were spectacular.
The first was a 45-yard play where Garrison heaved the ball to Braxton Sampson, who caught it on the Edgewood 20-yard line and barely outran and evaded a would-be tackler near the goal line.
When the home team did virtually nothing with its next possession, it was forced to punt from its own 5. But sophomore defensive lineman Gabe Stockrahm busted through the line, blocked the punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown, increasing the Northview advantage to 28-7 with 6:13 to go in the first half.
Leading only 28-14 heading into the second half, Garrison hit an open Sampson in stride down the right sideline for a 34-yard TD. Corrigan, of course, added the PAT that padded the Knights’ cushion to 35-14.
Edgewood’s play of the night occurred soon afterward when he took a Andrew Blessinger pass that traveled 22 yards and sprinted the remaining 60 yards untouched up the left sideline to complete an 82-yard TD.
Not to be outdone, Allen — on Northview’s first play from scrimmage after that — scampered 63 yards up the right sideline for his third score of the night. That doubled the lead on Edgewood, 42-21, midway through the third quarter.
On the Knights’ next possession, Allen got the first carry and went 37 yards with it, although he was finally tackled at the Edgewood 23.
Then Garrison scored Northview’s final two touchdowns on runs of 2 and 8 yards respectively to stamp an exclamation point on the victory.
“I’m happy with how our players bounced back [from a 19-0 loss at Guerin Catholic last week] and picked up a big conference win on the road,” Northview coach Mark Raetz told the Tribune-Star afterward.
“I was pleased with how Korbin and Keegan played tonight, especially after how we were shut out last week.”
Northview and Indian Creek, both undefeated in WIC play in 2020, will play each other on the Knights’ field next Friday for the conference’s Gold Division championship.
Northview 14 14 21 7 — 56
Edgewood 0 14 7 0 — 21
N — Allen 18 run (Corrigan kick), 9:48 1Q
N — Allen 10 run (Corrigan kick), 3:10 1Q
E — Blessinger 3 run (Adkins kick), 9:02 2Q
N — Sampson 45 pass from K.Garrison (Corrigan kick), 7:40 2Q
N — Stockrahm recovered his own blocked punt in end zone (Corrigan kick), 6:13 2Q
E — Blessinger 1 run (Adkins kick), 0:21 2Q
N — Sampson 34 pass from K.Garrison (Corrigan kick), 8:35 3Q
E — Wickens 82 pass from Blessinger (Adkins kick), 6:58 3Q
N — Allen 63 run (Corrigan kick), 6:42 3Q
N — K.Garrison 2 run (Corrigan kick), 0:20 3Q
N — K.Garrison 8 run (Corrigan kick), 5:19 4Q
Next — Northview (6-2 overall, 3-0 WIC) will play host to Indian Creek next Friday for the WIC Gold Division championship. Edgewood (3-5, 1-3) will visit Brown County that same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.