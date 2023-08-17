Resumption of a longtime high school football rivalry between West Vigo and South Vermillion comes full circle Friday night for Greg Barrett.
Last year's 27-0 win for the Wildcats came at Clinton, the first time the two schools had met since 2015. Therefore . . .
"Friday night will be the first time I've ever coached at Jay Barrett Field," Barrett said last week after his team competed in the jamboree, which was also at Clinton. "First time coaching on the field named for my dad, the field I played on . . . there will be some emotional moments."
The Viking-Wildcat clash will be one of three home openers for the Vigo County schools as the 2023 season is underway in Indiana. Here's what to expect.
- South Vermillon at West Vigo, 7 p.m. -- Last year's result and last week's jamboree showing would appear to indicate that the visitors are favored in this one, with the Wildcats coming off a 7-3 season and the Vikings returning from a 4-7 campaign.
West Vigo is in the running for being the youngest team in the Wabash Valley, so anything is possible. The surest best is that South Vermillion quarterback Dom Garzolini will test the Viking secondary early and often.
Are there any more boys in the Garzolini family? Or any tough, strong-armed girls?
- Northview at Terre Haute North, 7 p.m. -- Another team in the running for youngest in the area is the Patriots, making their regular-season debut for coach Michael Ghant.
North was 2-8 last season, including a 27-21 loss to the 6-4 Knights. Northview has won three of the last five in the series between the two.
North's defensive test will be stopping the run, sort of. The problems Northview opponents often face is forcing the Knights to pass, only to have quarterback Kyle Cottee decide not to.
- Plainfield at Terre Haute South, 7:30 p.m. -- These teams haven't met in football for at least 30 years (the pre-John Harrell era, for those who are familiar with the most important person in Indiana high school basketball and football) and should put on an entertaining show.
The Quakers were 6-6 last season, including the championship of Class 5A Sectional 13. The Braves, 6-4 last year with a season-ending one-point loss in Class 5A Sectional 14, wouldn't mind seeing Plainfield twice, since the regional game will pit the winners of those two sectionals again.
Is Conference Indiana football a step up from the Mid-State? The Braves would love to make that argument.
- North Vermillion at North Central, 7 p.m. -- This is the third straight season opener between these two teams, the Falcons winning close contests (including overtime in 2021) each time.
North Vermillion was 6-5 a year ago and has some interesting skill players returning. The Thunderbirds were 1-8, part of the season being that their full team was rarely all on the field at the same time.
- Parke Heritage at Linton, 7 p.m. -- The Miners won 56-6 at Rockville last season, the first time the two schools had met.
Linton went on, of course, to finish 13-1 and was the last public school standing in Class 2A. The Wolves are building back from a 1-9 season.
- North Knox at Sullivan, 7 p.m. -- These two rivals have played each other for a long time, and have been a season opener for the past eight years. North Knox hasn't won since 2010, but the games are usually competitive.
The Warriors were 4-6 last season, the Golden Arrows 7-5. And both teams are in the ultra-competitive Class 2A Sectional 37 (along with South Vermillion and Linton).
- Pike Central at Riverton Parke, 7:30 p.m. -- The Panthers went to Petersburg last year and won 44-20 in the first meeting between the two, but this game has some intrigue involved.
Riverton Parke went on to an 8-3 season that built a lot of enthusiasm in the program, but has to replace some key players. The Chargers have a new coach but also have new-found enthusiasm since their 3-9 season included a trip to the Class 3A Sectional 30 championship game (including an upset of West Vigo).
Saturday
- Dugger Union at Rock Creek Academy, 4 p.m. -- The Bulldogs handled the Lions with relative ease last year in the first season of Indiana 8-man football.
Maybe that was because the kids from Dugger had experience with football and RCA's players were newcomers -- or maybe it was because the Bulldogs are capable of doing big things at this level.
