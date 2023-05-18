Isabella Henning and Annie Tokarek were named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Mideast All-Region team as announced by the organization on Thursday afternoon.
Henning, an Indiana State junior first baseman, was named the 2023 NFCA Mideast Second Team selection, while Tokarek claimed Third Team honors for her work behind the plate and in the box.
Henning received All-Region honors for the second consecutive season after earning Third Team recognition. The Owensboro, Ky. native is a two-time All-MVC First Team selection.
She paced the Sycamores in a multitude of offensive categories including a batting average of .378 and 65 knocks, 10 homers, 42 runs and 37 RBI.
She made the MVC All-Tourney squad following ISU's surge to the championship game in Carbondale, Ill. this past weekend, including an ousting of top-seeded Northern Iowa.
Tokarek garners the recognition for the first time after receiving First Team All-MVC accolades in 2023. The graduate student finished the season hitting .316 from the plate while sitting among the team leaders with 54 hits, eight doubles, and five homers.
She matched Henning with 37 RBI and finished second in the program record books with 26 balls over the walls and fifth in RBI at 106.
This year marked the third consecutive season a pair of Sycamores have earned this region honor. Bella Peterson made the second team and Henning the third in 2022, while Peterson and Lexie Siwek garnered the second team in 2021.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced 381 student-athletes from 158 programs have received 2023 NFCA Division I All-Region accolades.
The awards honor student-athletes from the Association’s 10 regions.
NFCA member head coaches from each respective region nominated student-athletes, eight max. All honorees are eligible for the 2023 NFCA Division I All-America squads.
The 2023 NFCA Division I All-America teams, voted on by the NFCA DI All-American Committee and will be unveiled May 31.
