The numbers Connor Fenlong is logging are resounding.
Three of “Fenny’s” last four games with Indiana State have gone the distance.
The redshirt senior and second-team All-American didn’t skimp in the games prior either, logging a combined 23 innings.
He is likely to get the baseball Saturday against either Iowa or North Carolina depending on results from the first day of the Indiana State NCAA regional, a day earlier.
Born 38.8 miles south of the Canadian border in Gouverneur, N.Y., the hurler’s late-season burst catapulted him to the Missouri Valley Pitcher of the Year honor.
Two years ago, Geremy Guerrero earned the Pitcher of the Year honor out of the ISU dugout, the first time a Sycamore earned the accolade.
He’s one of a handful of slingers putting the Wabash Valley area on the map — literally.
On Sunday, the Sycamores booked the squad’s spot as a debut host for an NCAA Regional. A day later, during the NCAA draw, an ISU logo marked the lone host in the Hoosier State on an ESPN graphic of 16 logos across a map of the United States of America.
“We are trying to make big things [happen] here,” Fenlong said. “We want Terre Haute to be something bigger than someone just saying, ‘Oh, Indiana State plays there.’”
The mid-weekend starter for the Trees earned nine wins to top the league charts and logged a conference-best 92 frames.
His 3.52 earned-run average and .225 opponent batting clip were top five in the Valley.
He boasts four blankings, Southern Illinois, Bradley, Murray State and Belmont, during those 33 innings, he allowed 14 hits and fanned 22 batters.
While nearly a dozen Sycamores merited all-conference selections, the pitching staff overwhelmed the awards, voted on by MVC coaches, after a regular-season title.
“Fenny” has been sandwiched between junior Matt Jachec and senior Lane Miller in the starting rotation this year — all earned league plaudits.
Sophomore closer Jarred Spencer was first-teamer and junior Cameron Holycross, a middle reliever, was on the second team.
“These guys are through and through the best guys I’ve played behind,” sophomore outfielder Parker Stinson said. “It’s a good feeling knowing that they are going to go out there and they are going to leave all they’ve got on the field. They are going to shut the door.”
They were battle-tested after a gauntlet non-conference slate.
“It’s everything, we all push each other,” Fenlong said. “Other pitchers on the staff push me and we just all work together towards being a success as a team.”
Fenlong, one of four starters, watched with angst during ISU’s Saturday doubleheader in the MVC Final against Evansville.
“Coming down [after] losing the first game but a lot of different emotions,” Fenlong said. “You are watching great baseball, that’s all you can ask for. When you got somebody coming out there, they had a very high, high. Coming out there, we know we had to set the tone and get it going back our way. Just going up and down, it just kind of makes you realize why you play the game. Everything about it is [highs], lows.”
Fenlong has Stinson’s endorsement.
“Connor is exactly the guy we want in that [Day 2] spot,” Stinson said. “He locates well. He’s reliable and he keeps his composure. Most of all, I like how he can keep his composure in any tight situation that we have.”
Stinson said it boils down to body language from the 6-foot-4, 225-pound man atop the bump.
Junior Mike Sears has a direct vantage point of the superb starter from third base.
“He’s just electric,” Sears said. “He’s electric, it’s fun playing defense behind him because he gets a lot of groundballs. He’s not the biggest strikeout guy, so standing out there at third base sometimes he’ll come back to the dugout or see the next guy coming and up and be like, ‘Be ready. He’s going to hit a groundball.’”
Frankly, Fenlong does what most managers ask at any level. The veteran’s execution has produced longevity on the hill.
“A guy that pounds the zone,” 10th-year ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.
