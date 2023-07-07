The Terre Haute-based Rex baseball team rebounded from a shutout loss Thursday to down the Lafayette Aviators 6-3 in Prospect League wooden-bat baseball on a warm Friday night in front of 517 spectators at Bob Warn Field.
The seven-inning game flew by in 1 hour and 54 minutes.
Bryce Miller went 2 for 3 with four runs batted in and Slater Schield contributed a triple for the winners.
The Rex (now 12-17 overall) quickly fell behind 1-0. But they answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning – Carter Murphy and Gabe Wright driven home by a double to center field from Miller – and they never trailed after that.
In the fourth, Xavier Croxton singled up the middle to plate Sam Pesa to increase the home team’s margin to 3-1.
In the fifth, a groundout enabled Schield to race home from third base for the Rex’s fourth run.
Lafayette answered with two runs in the sixth, but Miller’s second double of the contest brought home Pesa and Wright in the bottom of the sixth to boost manager Harry Markotay squad’s advantage to 6-3.
On the mound for the Rex, C.J. O’Dell started and got the win after allowing three earned runs, walking two batters and striking out two over six innings. Former Northview High School standout Landon Carr secured the victory by pitching a hitless, scoreless seventh.
"O'Dell gave us a great start and Landon Carr did a great job of closing the door," Markotay told the Tribune-Star afterward. "Guys did a great job defensively and swung it well. Good, all-around game against a good team."
The Rex will be back in action Saturday when the Chillicothe Paints come to “The Bob” for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.
The Rex are 2-3 in the second half of the Prospect League season, trailing the first-place Springfield Lucky Horseshoes by two games in the Wabash River Division.
