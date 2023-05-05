The women's soccer program at Indiana State made a couple of moves this past week.
First-year coach Paul Lawrence added four players to next year's side.
There are freshmen Trystyn Divich, a forward from Las Vegas, and Audrey Roberts, a defender from LaGrange, Ky.
Lina Fasquelle is coming over from Cowely College in Kansas. The French midfielder has two years of eligibility left.
Junior 5-foot-9 keeper Alexa Seiler arrives from Chicago State with two years left in the net. She was born in Germany.
These are the inaugural players to come into the program since Lawrence took over this spring.
On Friday, the school announced former assistant coach Adam Kleman has been boosted to associate head coach.
“This promotion to associate head coach was always the natural progression for Adam, and certainly highlights his pedigree as a lead assistant at this level,” Lawrence said.
“His professionalism and attention to detail [have] all the trademarks of a top-shelf coach. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with him during my transition and I’m looking forward to leading this program with him.”
Kleman approached his fifth year with the ISU program, including back-to-back winning Missouri Valley Conference seasons.
Kleman had assistant stints at Southeast Missouri State and Eastern Kentucky before coming to Terre Haute.
