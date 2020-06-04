The start of the 2020 racing season is coming soon for fans of the Terre Haute Action Track.
After a couple of early-season cancellations due to COVID-19, track officials announced that June 20 will be the season opener, as the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Tour will race.
Originally scheduled for this Saturday, the motorcycle event was moved back two weeks as Indiana guidelines open up for tracks June 14. The June 20 event will be held with social-distancing guidelines in effect, utilizing a 50-percent capacity rule.
Eight different classes of motorcycles will pace the half-mile oval. Fans will see action from the All Star Twins, All Star Singles, Super Singles, 250 Amateur, 450 Amateur, Open Singles Amateur, Senior 40+, Open Vintage (1980 & older) and Holligan.
At the track, pits will open at 2 p.m. June 20, grandstands at 4 when practice begins and racing will take the green at 7. Grandstand pricing is $15, infield $10 and children 11 and under will be free. Advance-sale tickets will be available, starting at noon today.
Entry forms, tickets and more info will be available at terrehauteactiontrack.net.
For more information, follow the Action Track online at terrehauteactiontrack.net and on Facebook. Updates also are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.
The Action Track is located at the Wabash County Fairgrounds, 3901 South U.S. Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN 47807.
