Action Track to have season debut Sunday

The Terre Haute Action Track will host a tripleheader of racing divisions Sunday for its season debut.
Headlining the event will be the Midwest Spring Car Series in its second event of the season. The Indiana Late Model Series and Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds also will race.
The MSCS is coming off its season opener April 17 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, IN. Kyle Cummins won the feature event, while Jadon Rogers, Chase Stockon, Justin Grant, and Brady Bacon rounded out the top five.
MSCS last raced at the Action Track on Aug. 16, 2020, with Chris Windom taking the win.
The Indiana Late Model Series will be racing for the fifth time this season, but the first of two appearances of the year in Terre Haute.
Rounding out Sunday’s festivities will be the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds, a staple division at the track. It will be the first of six events for the Modifieds at the track during the 2021 season. Former NASCAR stars Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace will be among the drivers.
Pit gates will open at 2 p.m., grandstands at 3, hot laps begin at 5 and racing begins at 6. Grandstand admission is $20, infield admission $15 and children 11 and under get in free.
For more information, follow the Action Track online at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net and on its Facebook page. Updates also are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.
