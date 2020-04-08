Officials from the Terre Haute Action Track have announced that the 2020 season opener, presented by Scott’s Custom Colors & Towing, set for April 26 has been canceled due to COVID-19 and the restrictions that come with it.
The event was set to feature the MSCS Sprint Cars, Indiana Late Model Series and the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds. With social distancing and stay-at-home orders in place across the nation to limit the spread of coronavirus, racing events throughout the month of April are impossible to pull off. At this time, the remainder of the Action Track schedule remains intact with events still planned for May and beyond.
On the original schedule, May 20 is set to feature the Hulman Classic for the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, while USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars were set to take the track May 21 for the Sumar Classic 100. Race officials will continue to monitor the situation and announce any changes if they become necessary.
Other events still on schedule include the AMA All Star National Flat Track Motorcycles on June 6, the NOS Energy Drink World Of Outlaw Sprint Cars on July 12, the USAC Indiana Sprint Week on July 29, MSCS Sprints on Aug. 16 and the Hurtubise Classic for USAC sprints Sept. 18.
While tickets for all events will be available at the gate on race day, presale discounted tickets are available online for the July 12 World of Outlaw event. Those who purchase a reserved seat online also will receive a pit pass to give them full access on race day. Those tickets are available at terrehauteactiontrack.net.
For more information and updates on the 2020 season, visit terrehauteactiontrack.net, like the track's Facebook page or follow its twitter page.
