Action Track announces 2021 slate

Officials from the Terre Haute Action Track have released their 2021 schedule, featuring several popular racing series and different types of cars. The new season is set to begin on May 2 and end on Oct. 1.
The Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) is set to headline the 2021 season opener on May 2. Joining the non-wing Sprints will be the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds and Indiana Pro Late Model Series. MSCS made just one appearance last season with Chris Windom claiming the victory over a strong field of nearly 30 cars.
USAC will be taking over the fast ½-mile oval on May 26 for the first day of the Week Of Indy, leading up to Sunday’s Indy 500. Joining the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars for the Tony Hulman Classic will be the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds and Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club.
Day two of the Week of Indy will take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds on May 27, but racing returns to the Action Track on May 28 with the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws in the Wabash Clash. The May 28 event will also feature the Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars, which ran flag-to-flag in their appearance last season.
The June 5 event on the Terre Haute schedule features vehicles of the two-wheel variety as the AMA All-Star National Flat Track Series comes to town. The series appeared in 2018, after a long hiatus for motorcycle racing at the track. After a rainout in 2019, the series came back in 2020 for several divisions of racing.
This year’s Vigo County Fair will be held from July 10-17 and will feature two different racing events. The first will be on July 14, as the Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience brings their array of cars to town.
The second racing event during the fair will be on July 18 as the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds run with the American Modified Series in the Tim Wolfe Memorial. Wolfe, former promoter of the Wolf Pack Modified Series and recent race director for AMS, passed away in the fall of 2020. Joining the Modifieds will be the Indiana Super Stocks in their first appearance at the track.
Sprint cars and fans from all over the country will be back on July 28 as Indiana Sprint Week comes to town for the running of the Dorsett Automotive Don Smith Classic. The Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds are also scheduled to be on the card.
The lone August event at the track will take place on Aug. 15 when the MSCS Sprint Cars make their second and final visit of the season. Much like the season opener, the Indiana Late Model Series and Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will also race.
Rounding out the 2021 season will be the Jim Hurtubise Classic for the USAC/AMSOIL National Sprint Cars on Oct. 1. The Schaeffer’s Oil Indiana Racesaver Sprint Cars and Midwest Oldtimers Vintage Race Car Club will also be on hand.
Advance sale tickets for a number of the events will be released closer to the event dates, as the season progresses. For more information, visit the website at www.terrehauteactiontrack.net.
