He was on his way to church.
That's why Nick Casad was at the intersection of Indiana 159 and Harlan Road on Sunday morning, when he lost control of his car and was killed in a one-car accident.
And left a considerable hole to be filled in the hearts of wrestlers and football players at Terre Haute South.
Casad was a four-year member of both teams at South before graduating in 2021, and was a collegiate wrestler at Wabash, where he was studying to be a pediatrician. His summer at home included being a volunteer coach for the South wrestling program.
"Nick was such an incredible person," South wrestling coach Gabe Cook said. "This is a terrible loss for everyone that knew him."
"He was just an unbelievable player, student, athlete," echoed football coach Tim Herrin. "He just had that special something about him -- you knew he was gonna do big things."
As a wrestler, he was a Conference Indiana champion, a sectional champion and a regional champion, qualifying twice for semistate competition.
He earned those honors with hard work.
"I can't explain how much passion he had and how much he challenged himself in wrestling," Cook said. "He went to places in his training that were very difficult, and he loved it."
Actually, Nick Casad loved pretty much everything.
"He was just the kindest person you ever met," Cook added. "He poured his whole heart into everything he did and he treated everyone so good all of the time. Everyone love being around Nick. He had this great big smile that made everyone feel better whenever w saw it."
"He was so caring about others," Herrin agreed, "truly a servant to everybody he was around."
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Friday at Maryland Community Church -- the Indiana 46 campus -- and will continue until funeral services begin at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at First Financial Bank for a scholarship fund that's being established in his name, enabling him to continue to serve others.
"We all have a really rough road ahead of us without Nick," Cook concluded. "I think he would want us to do our best, be kind to everyone -- no matter what -- and to smile big."
Obituary information can be found on Page A6 of the Tribune-Star.
