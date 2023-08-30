Just guessing here.
But an informal poll of Rose-Hulman football players probably would reveal that their No. 1 goal for the 2023 season is to capture the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship again, thus earning another automatic bid to the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Close behind most likely would be beating DePauw in both teams' season opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cook Stadium.
Why is this game so important to them?
There's almost not enough space in this sports section to list all of the reasons, but let's try.
• First, the Engineers and Tigers have squared off against each other 57 times since the series began in 1894, with DePauw owning a 44-12-1 advantage, according to the Rose archives.
• DePauw owns a six-game winning streak over the Engineers, with Rose-Hulman last knocking off the Tigers 22-12 on Nov. 8, 2003, at Cook Stadium. Quarterback Cameron Hummel ran for all three of Rose's touchdowns that afternoon.
• But probably the most significant reason for coach Jeff Sokol and his current batch of Engineers is the fact that DePauw eliminated them from the first round of the 2021 D-III playoffs with a 26-21 decision at Blackstock Stadium in Greencastle, then the Tigers opened their 2022 season with a 17-14 triumph over Rose-Hulman at the same location.
This time, however, Rose gets the Tigers in Terre Haute on "Old National Bank Night." These programs haven't tangled at Rose-Hulman since 2011, but Sokol is ready to make up for lost time.
"DePauw is a very good football program that we know very well," Sokol told the Tribune-Star. "We have played them two years in a row. We lost to them by five in the playoffs in 2021 and by three last season. We always play them twice a year in JV [junior varsity], so our team knows them well and wants to do whatever is required to come out on top this time."
While confident, Sokol also realizes that defeating DePauw never comes easily for the Engineers.
"[The Tigers] have everybody back from what was an excellent defense last year," he said. "They are always tough to move the ball on and they give up very few points. Offensively, they have a balanced attack with some explosive players that will present a challenge to our less-experienced defense."
The Engineers can cook up explosions themselves, though, usually through the air with speedy seniors Daniel Huery and Jailen Hobbs catching passes from senior QB Miguel Robertson. Against DePauw in last year's season opener, Huery scored on a 73-yard pass play originating from Robertson in the third quarter.
DePauw coach Brett Dietz hasn't forgotten Huery or other challenging aspects of the Rose squad.
"The Rose-Hulman coaching staff is excellent," Dietz emphasized. "Their teams are always very well-prepared. Their offense has a lot of experience coming back and that can create some issues. They have explosive playmakers at every position that averaged 40 points a game last year. Their defense has a great scheme, but it looks like they will have a lot of new faces. They are also very explosive on special teams with four special-team TDs in their last five games."
Like almost every college football team in the country, with the exception of a few that opened last weekend, Dietz would like his Tigers to get their season started off on a strong note.
"It is very important to come out, play well and get the season off to a winning start," he assessed. "This game will also be our third meeting in our last 13 games, so we know each other well and have only beaten them by a combined eight points in the last two victories.
"So it will be a battle for sure."
