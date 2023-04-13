Thirty-five USAC Silver Crown drivers and cars are entered for the 20th running of the Sumar Classic scheduled for Sunday at The Terre Haute Action Track.
Of the 35 entries, four are previous Sumar Classic winners — Kody Swanson (2014), Shane Cockrum (2015), C.J. Leary (2016), plus two-time and defending event winner Justin Grant (2018 and 2022).
Seven-time titlist Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, Calif.) and 2020 series king Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) are the two past Silver Crown champs in the Sumar Classic field which also features nine Silver Crown race winners: Swanson, Grant, Cockrum, Leary, Grant, Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.), Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), Russ Gamester (Peru) and Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.).
They’ll be joined by the likes of past Terre Haute USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship feature winners Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) and Chase Stockon (Fort Branch), plus USAC National series feature victors Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) and Davey Ray (Davenport, Iowa), all first-time Silver Crown win seekers.
Two women are entered to make their run at the Sumar Classic, Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, Mich.) and Rookie of the Year contender Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.), both of whom own top-five finishes with the series but are eying their first career win.
Bryson is one of 10 Silver Crown Rookies in the field along with 2022 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year Emerson Axsom (Franklin), 2022 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), 2021-22 Anderson Little 500 winner Tyler Roahrig (Plymouth) and ASCS Sprint Car great Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City).
USAC CRA Sprint Car standout Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, Calif.) will make his first Silver Crown appearance in 16 years, but still retains Rookie status for 2023 and is joined by veteran and former Terre Haute USAC Sprint Car track record holder Dave Peperak (Clinton). Making their very first Silver Crown appearances during the Sumar will be Trey Burke (Alvin, Texas), Ryan Thomas (Indianapolis) and John Tosti (High Ridge, Mo.).
The list of Silver Crown veterans in the lineup consists of Kyle Steffens (St. Charles, Mo.), Patrick Lawson (Edwardsville, Ill.), Chris Fetter (Troy, Mo.), Austin Nemire (Sylvania, Ohio), Travis Welpott (Pendleton), Dave Berkheimer (Mechanicsburg, Pa.), 2022 Silver Crown Rookie of the Year Gregg Cory (Shelbyville), Brian Ruhlman (Clarklake, Mich.), Mario Clouser (Auburn, Ill.), Korey Weyant (Springfield, Ill.) and Tom Paterson (Argos).
In addition to the Silver Crown action, UMP Modifieds also will run Sunday.
The pits will open at 1 p.m., the grandstands open at 3, followed by the drivers meeting at 4, practice at 5 and then qualifications and racing.
General-admission tickets are $30 for ages 11 and older and admission is free for youths age 10 and younger. Infield tickets are $20 for ages 11 and up and free for kids age 10 and under.
