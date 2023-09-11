Rose-Hulman got its first victory of the college football season on Saturday, beating Trine University 30-28 at Angola.
Coach Jeff Sokol's Engineers (now 1-1) play at Albion, Mich., this coming Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Their victory at Trine didn't come without some tension. The host Thunder (now 1-1) mounted a furious second-half comeback after the Engineers built a 24-7 halftime lead. Trine scored 21 third-quarter points, but the Rose defense kept the Thunder out of the end zone in the fourth period.
Rose built its lead immediately. Miguel Robertson connected with Jailen Hobbs for a 70-yard touchdown on the first play of the game as Hobbs just blew past the Trine defense right up the seam.
After forcing a punt, Rose-Hulman took a 13-play, 90-yard drive right down the field, and they finished it off with a 1-yard shovel pass touchdown from Robertson to Hobbs to take a 14-0 lead.
Rose-Hulman's defense then came up with a big play as Cameron Dorsey picked off a pass on a third down and long to give the Engineers the ball back.
Kyle Rehberg kicked a 31-yard field goal following the interception to extend the lead to 17-0.
After a Trine touchdown, the Engineers answered as Robertson found Hobbs on a swing pass, and Hobbs took it 52 yards for the touchdown to extend the lead to 24-7.
Hobbs had 11 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first 20 minutes of action.
The Thunder responded in the third quarter with a pair of 50-plus-yard touchdown passes to cut the lead down to 24-21.
Rose-Hulman answered, extending its lead with a 10-play, 85-yard drive, capped by a six-yard touchdown from Grant Ripperda. But Trine would answer once again to cut the lead to 30-28 on a 20-yard TD pass from Alex Price to Brandon Kline.
Following a punt, Trine drove into Rose territory, but missed a 25-yard field goal that would have given the Thunder the lead.
Rose-Hulman went three and out once again, but an interception by freshman Stephon Pugh gave the Engineers the ball back. Rose failed to get a first down, and Trine got one more chance. But a penalty put the Thunder into long field-goal range, and their 49-yard attempt failed.
Miguel Robertson finished 21-27 for 290 yards and three touchdowns for Rose. Robertson started the game with 13 consecutive completed passes which is just one shy of the school record for consecutive completed passes.
Jailen Hobbs led the team with 14 catches for 205 yards and 3 touchdowns. His 14 catches ranks 6th in school history for a single game, and his 205 yards ranks 5th in school history for a single game. All three totals are career highs for Hobbs.
Grant Ripperda finishes with 33 carries for 119 yards in the win. Marshall Koch leads the defense with 12 tackles, and Riley Lopian adds 8 tackles.
The Thunder outgained Rose-Hulman 587-421, but Trine committed 13 penalties for 145 yards.
