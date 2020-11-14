Linton’s Class 2A No. 1 girls basketball team loves to trap defensively. However, it seemed early on against a quality Edgewood team that the Mustangs had figured out how to take the bite out of the Miners’ defensive attack.
The Mustangs played at a good pace, swinging the ball around, while finding space for center Kaiden Harrington or using Harrington to draw a defender and create room for its guards.
Edgewood jumped out to an 8-0 lead. Had the Mustangs found a way to make Linton toothless?
The Miners have the experience and the success to know that an early run does not a game make. Nor does it neutralize what the Miners do best defensively.
After a slow start, Linton’s defensive attack began to bite the Mustangs. By the second half? Linton made a meal out of Edgewood.
The Miners (3-0) got better as the game went along and would eventually cruise to a 54-37 victory. The memories of Edgewood’s early success were drowned out by a clampdown in the second half.
How stifling were the Miners? Edgewood managed only one field goal after halftime. The Mustangs only attempted six shots in the second half.
“We have to trust what we do and when they came out and punch. Edgewood is really good, and really, really good on their homecourt. The girls hung in there, took it, and then we went on a couple of spurts,” Linton coach Jared Rehmel said.
Linton had 12 steals, and its second-quarter surge was fueled by opportunism, but after a while, the threat of Linton’s trap becomes just as effective as the trap itself. Many of Edgewood’s 12 second-half turnovers were unforced.
“We talk about all the time about how we want to use our length. We don’t have to be great, just be solid, and let other teams throw over the top of us. We feel like the more they have to throw over the top, the more likely we’ll have one we can get,” Rehmel said.
Linton can play some offense too. Vanessa Shafford led the Miners with 20 points, shaking off a second-quarter injury, as she converted 4 of 6 from 3-point range, all of the bombs coming before halftime. Aubrey Burgess took over the scoring load later, scoring 10 of her 16 points in the second half via dribble-penetration and back-door cuts.
Edgewood entered the contest with two convincing wins over Northview and Greencastle and a two-point loss to Bloomington South. Edgewood led for much of the first quarter, guard Zoe Powell scored nine in the opening period, before Linton closed the gap to 16-all by the end of the stanza.
A pair of steals fueled the 13-3 run that put Linton up for good. Bradie Chambers scored from one to put Linton in front 21-19 and Shafford drained a 3-pointer on another to set the Miners off and running.
Edgewood (2-2) would close the gap to two with 40 seconds left in the half, but buckets by Haley Rose, and after an Edgewood turnovers, by Burgess gave Linton a 33-27 halftime advantage.
Harrington’s bucket with 6:27 left in the third quarter would prove to be Edgewood’s last. Linton used nine third-quarter Edgewood turnovers in a 13-2 run that gave Linton a 46-31 advantage. Five different Miners scored during the run.
With Edgewood’s offense out of steam, Linton continued to increase its advantage in the fourth quarter.
Counting the end-of-season state championship run in 2020, Linton (3-0) has won 11 in a row. Nothing on Saturday suggested that any team is going to slow them down any time soon.
“Teams can stay with us for a quarter or two, but we feel like if we stick with what we do, we feel like at some point? They’ll break,” Rehmel said. “Our girls are so skilled offensively, that when that break happens? Then that spurt separates ourselves.”
