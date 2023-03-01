Despite owning a .650 win percentage in the league this season, Indiana State will be playing Thursday against last-place Evansville on the opening day of the annual Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball tournament.
The Purple Aces (5-26 overall) won one of 20 MVC games to finish with a .050 percentage.
Last year, the Sycamores failed to get out of the first round as a No. 9 seed. Two years ago, they knocked off UE 53-43 in a 4-5 bout.
In the two postseasons prior, the Sycamores were knocked off as the higher seed in their opening games as a No. 8 in 2019 and No. 3 in 2020.
ISU (20-11, 13-7) hasn’t been to the semifinal round since 2016 when the Aces ousted them in the semi.
ISU has not progressed to Sunday’s final since 2014.
“Indiana State is a good opponent, good team,” first-year Evansville coach David Ragland said. “It’s going to be important for us to really contest their shots, really keep them out of transition and defend the 3-point line. It’s going to be important.”
“I think everybody at this moment is motivated. Everybody is motivated in their own way. I think Indiana State will be motivated. They made a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. I feel like in their minds they still have a lot to prove. They are a good team and they want to finish out the season the right way.”
He said his Aces have improved tremendously this season.
As for Indiana State, it beat the teams it was supposed to in 2022-23.
The Sycamores pummeled the bottom four in the MVC, going 8-0 with the closest margin being nine points. The other seven were by at least 18 points. The Aces fell by 28 in December in Hulman Center and by 18 in February in Evansville.
On Thursday, Indiana State will look to win as a heavy favorite, a role it will have for likely the final time this year.
“We know, we’ve proven over a 20-game stretch that we’re right and we are locked in,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
“We are playing well, as good or better than anybody in the Missouri Valley. We’ve shown when we’re not, we’re capable of being beaten by anybody in the Missouri Valley.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.