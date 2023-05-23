Eleven Indiana State Sycamores were named to the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference postseason teams including five on the All-Conference First Team as the conference office announced their annual awards on Monday evening.
Randal Diaz (SS), Grant Magill (C), Matt Jachec (SP), Connor Fenlong (SP), and Jared Spencer (RP) were all honored on the MVC First Team as voted on by the conference’s head coaches. Adam Pottinger (OF), Lane Miller (SP), and Cameron Holycross (RP) all garnered Second Team recognition, while Josue Urdaneta (2B) and Mike Sears (3B) were both recognized on the Honorable Mention team.
Additionally, four Sycamores were honored on the MVC All-Defensive team with Urdaneta, Sears, Seth Gergely (OF) and Magill all voted to the team.
The Sycamores’ five First Team honorees were the most by the Indiana State squad since the 2021 season when Jordan Schaffer (SS), Max Wright (C), Aaron Beck (OF), Geremy Guerrero (SP), and Fenlong (RP) were all honored on the team. The eight Sycamores recognized on the First and Second Teams were the most ISU players selected to the team since 1992.
Diaz earned First Team honors for the first time in his collegiate career. The Toa Alta, Puerto Rico native finished the 2023 regular season with a .279 batting average while sitting second on the team in hits (58) and RBI (31), and third in runs scored (36). Diaz connected on nine home runs among his 24 extra-base hits on the year while adding 15 multi-hit games and six multi-RBI contests. The sophomore shortstop lined up in all 52 games earning 51 starts over the 2023 season.
Magill earned First Team honors for the first time in his collegiate career as the Highlands Ranch, Colo. native put together one of the strongest defensive campaigns in ISU history, while coming on strong offensive in MVC play. Magill finished with a .251 batting average over 50 games while adding nine doubles, two home runs, and 25 RBI. He posted 12 multi-hit games and six multi-RBI contests, while throwing out 17 runners attempting to steal.
Jachec earned First Team honors for the second consecutive season as the redshirt junior finished among the Valley leaders in a multitude of statistical categories. The Hampshire, Ill. native posted a 6-3 record on the mound with a 3.90 ERA over 85.1 innings. He boasts one of the best strikeout-to-walk ratios in the NCAA at 86:14 and sits among the national leaders with three complete games, including his first collegiate shutout against Illinois State.
Fenlong earned First Team honors for the second time in his collegiate career and first as a starting pitcher. The Gouverneur, N.Y. native finished the 2023 regular season as the conference leader in wins (9) and innings pitched (92.0), while finishing fourth in opposing batting average (.225) and fifth in ERA (3.52). Fenlong made his mark in MVC play with a trio of complete game shutouts over a four-start span as the right-hander held Southern Illinois, Bradley, and Murray State scoreless.
Spencer earned First Team honors for the first time in his collegiate career as the left-hander made his mark as Indiana State’s closer in 2023. The Centreville, Mich. native posted a team-high five saves over his 21 appearances and finished with a 3.31 ERA over 32.2 innings. Spencer went multiple innings in 12 different games including a 3.0-inning shutout save against Indiana on April 4 and a 2.0-inning stint on April 18 against Vanderbilt.
Pottinger earned Second Team honors for the first time in his collegiate career as the outfielder made a splash in his first season with the Sycamores. The Deerfield, Ill. native finished the 2023 season second on the Sycamores in batting average (.301), while finishing tied for the team lead with 39 runs. He added six doubles and eight home runs on the year, while getting hit by an MVC-leading 18 pitches on the year.
Miller earned Second Team honors for the first time in his collegiate career as the starting pitcher took the conference by storm in 2023. The Boonville, Ind. native made his season debut with an 8.0-inning win over Purdue on March 28 and took off from there finishing with a 6-0 record on the mound with a 2.70 ERA over 53.1 innings. He finished the regular season as the Valley leader in ERA, while finishing third in opponent batting average (.220).
Holycross earned Second Team honors for the first time in his collegiate career as the reliever put together one of the best pitching campaigns in ISU history finishing with a 4-1 record with a 2.02 ERA over 35.2 innings. The Lapel, Ind. native saved his best performances for the biggest stages on the year going at least 4.0-innings in scoreless relief against Kentucky, Indiana, and Southern Illinois on the year.
Urdaneta earned Honorable Mention honors for the Sycamores as the redshirt junior second baseman finished the 2023 campaign on a hot streak. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native posted a .288 batting average with a team-high 19 multi-hit games in 2023. He led the Sycamores with 60 hits and tied for the team lead with 39 runs scored. He also added 10 stolen bases on the year.
Sears earned Honorable Mention honors for the first time in his career. The power-hitting third baseman paced Indiana State with a team-high 18 home runs while adding 54 RBI and seven doubles. Sears recorded three multi-homer games in 2023 on his way to finishing among the Valley leaders in both categories. He added a team-high 16 multi-RBI games and recorded a 23-game on-base streak midway through the season.
Gergely earned All-Defensive honors for the second consecutive season. The redshirt senior posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage as a ball-hawking centerfielder. He finished with 116 putouts and two assists on the year with highlight catches including robbing a home run over the center field wall at Illinois.
Magill earned All-Defensive honors for the second consecutive season. The redshirt junior completely shut down the opposing running game throwing out 17 runners attempting to steal and added four pickoffs on the year. Opponents only stole two bases over the final 20 games of the season with Magill throwing out four runners over the same span. He finished with a 0.993 fielding percentage.
Urdaneta earned All-Defensive honors for the first time. The second baseman finished the year with a 0.991 fielding percentage over 224 chances. He led ISU finishing as a part of 33 double plays and finished second on the team with 143 total assists.
Sears earned All-Defensive honors for the first time. The redshirt junior posted a .977 fielding percentage over 130 chances and was a part of turning 12 double plays. He added 73 assists on the year from third base.
