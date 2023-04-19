Conventional wisdom has it that Indiana and other northern states eschewed the practice of slavery from the outset.
Attendees of ArtSpaces’ annual luncheon were disabused of that notion by historian Eunice Trotter on Thursday.
Trotter was the first Black editor at the Indianapolis Star, was inducted into the Indiana Journalism Hall of Fame in 2017 and is the author of the award-winning “Black in Indiana,” an account of her great-great-great grandmother Mary Bateman Clark.
Clark made history when her case, which went to the Indiana Supreme Court in 1821, banned indenture servitude in the state. Even though Indiana’s Constitution in 1816 ostensibly outlawed slavery; the state’s census listed a category for slaves as late as 1830.
Trotter is currently the director of Indiana Landmark’s Black Heritage Preservation Program. Dee Reed, an ArtSpaces board member, is also the chair of the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Council.
It was Reed who helped bring Trotter before luncheon guests at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Trotter told the crowd that her father was reluctant to discuss his childhood in Knox County. But in an interview, she explained how another family member educated her about Clark.
“My father’s nephew, his sister’s son, was our family genealogist, and he was always interested in the family history,” she said. “When we would see him coming, all my siblings would say, ‘Oh God, here he comes.’ But I loved talking to him because he knew all the juicy stuff. To me, it was gossip, all the juicy stuff about the family that nobody would say anything about.”
Mary Bateman Clark was first owned in Vincennes by Benjamin Harrison, who was related to William Henry Harrison, the lone U.S. President from Indiana.
Inspired to dig further, Trotter was frustrated by the lack of records in Vincennes. A bookstore owner recommended she check out the Indiana Archives. Her experience as a journalist helped her drop a few names to get access to the Archives’ enormous walk-in safe containing countless shelves and cabinets of large volumes of court decisions written in longhand.
Fortunately, Archive employees had located the book Clark’s case was in before she arrived and allowed her to make copies of every pertinent page.
Clark’s hero, Trotter soon discovered, was an abolitionist and attorney named Amory Kinney.
“As soon as I found the lawsuit, I started researching him because his name was all over the lawsuit,” she said. “I wondered, why would he put his professional and political and social neck on the line to protect this black woman? The more I found out about him, the more I love him.
“Because he did put his neck on the line and his neck was stood on when he was beaten up in Vincennes for representing these cases,” she said. “He was a very determined man to stop that institution. We’re still finding lawsuits that he handled.”
After the attack, Kinney moved to Terre Haute, and Charles Dewey — whom Trotter discovered was an enthusiastic drinker who would fight duels on the streets of Vincennes — argued Clark’s case to the Supreme Court.
Kinney became the publisher of the Terre Haute newspaper The Western Register from 1828-1830 before selling it it back to its founder, John Wilson Osborn. He represented Terre Haute in the Indiana legislature and was an advocate for free public education.
Troublingly, education is coming under fire in some states in America — Florida prominent among them.
“Whenever there’s an effort to restrict the truthful flow of information, it damages generations,” Trotter said. “So denying that history is going to be detrimental to the future of that state. What history does is it helps us understand one another — it’s a context. It is part of our full story.
“Whenever you take any pieces out of it, it’s like taking an ingredient out of a cake — you take out eggs, and what kind of a cake do you have?”
By contrast, she says, Indiana Landmark’s Black Heritage Preservation Program is a national leader in accumulating historical information about the state’s Black experience. Trotter finds her work there immensely rewarding.
“This is something that’s going to have an impact on future generations,” she said. “Because if we don’t save this history now, tomorrow it’s gone.”
Trotter’s not surprised that a conservative state like Indiana leads the country in researching Black history.
“I think Indiana has always had those people who did the right thing or else we would have been a real slave state into the Civil War,” she said. “There’s been an ongoing battle between good and bad that we go through, but historically, good prevails. So we’ve never had the rioting or other social issues in this state that are plentiful in other places in this country.”
Trotter conceded, “Yes, there are buttheads in this state — I see them all the time — but I think for the most part the wheel tilts in the favor of doing the right thing and that’s why Indiana is a leader in this work.”
