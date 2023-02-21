The South Vermillion School Board voted 7-0 Monday to close Ernie Pyle Elementary School at the end of the 2022-23 school year and consolidate the two remaining elementary schools in a K-4 configuration.
Fifth-graders would be moved to South Vermillion Middle School under changes that will take effect with the next school year.
The two remaining elementary schools’ students and staff would be consolidated as equally as possible based on the maximum occupancy (available classrooms) at each school. Attendance districts and transportation routes will be modified accordingly.
The district's three elementary schools are Central, Van Duyn and Ernie Pyle.
Superintendent Dave Chapman said the changes were necessary because of declining enrollment and its impact on state funding. Facilities have been under study for the past few years, he said.
District enrollment in fall 2012 was 1,843, and this past fall, it was 1,589.
A school facilities advisory committee made the recommendation, although it was up to the School Board to decide which of the three elementary schools would close.
No employees will lose their jobs, Chapman said. "We're not going to RIF anybody. We're not going to do away with anyone's jobs."
Positions will be eliminated through attrition, including retirements or resignations, if it's determined those positions are no longer needed.
"The decision to close Ernie Pyle Elementary has not come lightly," Chapman said during Monday's meeting. The district has been monitoring the community's demographics for the past 10 years.
Enrollment continues to be in a steady decline, and the pandemic accentuated the issue of students leaving the district's schools, both to home school and for online options, he said.
The district has used the advisory committee and consultants to determine the best course of action moving forward without adversely affecting teaching and learning, he said.
"This has been ongoing for quite some time," Chapman said. In the end, "It doesn't make sense to operate three elementary buildings that are not anywhere near full capacity."
Current K-5 enrollment is 311 for Central, 238 for Van Duyn and 210 for Ernie Pyle.
On Monday, only two citizens commented at the end of the board meeting.
Board vice president Kelli Hill stated, "This has been a really tough decision that we haven't taken lightly."
The board has met frequently on the issue and taken community and committee input.
"We wanted to make sure we made this decision based on data, not emotion," she said. Hill is an Ernie Pyle alumna, she lives near the school and her children attend there.
"It's going to be tough ... but we're going to be OK," Hill said. At the end of the day, the board must do what is best for the school corporation, she said.
Board member Bruce West thanked the advisory committee for its efforts.
School board members weren't always in agreement, "but we talked through it. I think we made a good, rational decision."
To those attending the meeting, West said, "I hope you'll support us moving forward. We're going to be OK. Just work with us."
Chapman described the process to date as running a marathon. Now, with a decision made, "We're in a full out sprint to the end to get everything in place for next year."
