Thursday
TELEVISION
AUTO RACING: 10:55 p.m. — Formula 1 practice at Suzuka, Japan (ESPNEWS); 1:55 a.m. — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan (ESPN2).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: 8 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan St. (BTN).
GOLF: 8 a.m. — DP World Tour: The Open de España first round at Madrid (Golf Channel); 5 p.m. — PGA: Shriners Hospital For Children Open first round at Las Vegas (Golf Channel); 9 p.m. — LPGA: Mediheal Championship first round at Somis, Calif. (taped) (Golf Channel).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 8 p.m. — Zachary (La.) at Woodlawn (La.) (ESPNU).
HORSE RACING: 12:30 p.m. NYRA: America's Day at the Races (FS2).
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER: 10:30 a.m. — Stanford at Washington (Pac-12 Network); 6 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Miami (ACC Network); 6:30 p.m. — Arizona at Southern Cal (Pac-12 Network); 7 p.m. — LSU at Texas A&M (SEC Network); 8 p.m. — Florida St. at Virginia (ACC Network); 8:30 p.m. — Oregon at Utah (Pac-12 Network).
MEN'S SOCCER: 10 a.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped) (CBSSN).
NBA PRESEASON: Noon — Milwaukee vs. Atlanta at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (NBA TV); 7:30 p.m. — Miami at Brooklyn (ESPN); 10 p.m. — Minnesota vs. L.A. Lakers at Las Vegas (ESPN).
NBA G LEAGUE: 3 p.m. — Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite (ESPN2).
NHL PRESEASON: 7 p.m. — New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders (NHL Network).
TENNIS: 6 a.m. — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA and Monastir-WTA early rounds (Tennis Channel); 10 p.m. — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA and Monastir-WTA quarterfinals (Tennis Channel).
WEBSTREAMING
NFL: 8:15 p.m. — Indianapolis at Denver (Prime Video).
