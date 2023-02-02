Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will offer events to recognize the achievements and contributions Black Americans have made and continue to make to the the United States.
The events are sponsored by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
On Feb. 8, surgeon and Vigo County Coroner Janie Myers will speak at 1 p.m. in Hayes Auditorium.
Myers is the only fellowship-trained laparoscopic general surgeon in Terre Haute who is robotically trained, according to a news release from The Woods. She has started two robotic surgery programs and is board-certified in general surgery.
Myers is a sought-after presenter at medical conferences and workshops. "... She persists as a steadfast trailblazer, who inspires women to make stellar contributions in medicine," according to SMWC.
On Feb. 15, a virtual event, the Racial Wealth and Income Gap Workshop, will be at 7 p.m. via Zoom. It is presented by Network: Advocates for Justice Inspired by Catholic Sisters.
This is an interactive workshop that provides data about how the nation’s policies contribute to the wealth gap between Black and white households, according to the college. It explains 12 key federal policies and practices implemented throughout U.S. history that led to the intentional divestment of the Black community and provided the institutional structure for what many see today as systemic racism and privilege.
On Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. singer, songwriter, rapper, pianist and looper Eems will perform in the Cecilian Auditorium of the Conservatory of Music.
Eems has become known for his versatile mashups and covers. Often playfully referred to as the “black guy with the ukulele”, Eems has used his unique sounds, voice and sense of humor to take audiences across the country by storm.
