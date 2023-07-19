Brennan Randolph, interim president of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, has announced changes to the president's cabinet for the 2023-24 academic year.
Members of the cabinet include:
- Janet Clark, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs;
- Karen Dyer, executive vice president for advancement and strategic initiatives;
- Traci Tucker, chief financial officer;
- Frankie Enochs, vice president for institutional technologies and operations;
- Darla Hopper, interim vice president for enrollment management.
Clark and Dyer have served on the cabinet for multiple years. Their roles will elevate this year to executive vice president.
Tucker, who joined the college in April, assumed the role of CFO and treasurer in May.
Enochs will assume the role of vice president for institutional technologies and operations.
Hopper will join the cabinet as the interim vice president for enrollment management.
“It’s a pleasure to work with this group of professionals that demonstrate dedication to our students and employees each day,” Randolph said in a news release.
