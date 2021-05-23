Wabash Valley teams appear to have legitimate shots at winning all six of their high school softball sectional tournaments that begin today.
In four of the six, the latest poll of Indiana coaches would appear to make Valley teams the favorite, and in the other two the local teams are guaranteed — or all but guaranteed — to at least have a team in the championship game.
Whether or not such things happen, of course, depends on what the teams do on the field and not their reputation.
Whether or not the polls are accurate might also be determined in the next few days.
Here's what the individual tournaments look like:
• Class 4A, at Terre Haute South — Here's where the guarantee comes into play, with the host Braves facing Terre Haute North in the second semifinal game on Tuesday.
A break for North and/or South, and maybe for the other teams in the field, is that third-ranked Mooresville — a team that might have won the 2020 state championship if there had been one — is no longer in the six-team field.
Brownsburg, ranked 24th, plays traditional power Avon in Monday's first game, with 11th-ranked Decatur Central facing Plainfield in the second game.
South, which had its long winning streak snapped on Friday, beat North 8-5 not quite a month ago.
• Class 3A, at Edgewood — Northview, ranked 12th, is a near-guarantee to be in the final game. The Knights drew Brown County, a team that's given up runs in huge bunches all season, in Tuesday's second game.
West Vigo, ranked 22nd, is hoping to repeat a regular-season win over Owen Valley in Monday's opener, while the third-ranked Mustangs face Indian Creek in the second game that night.
• Class 2A, at North Putnam — South Vermillion is ranked 10th and has beaten the other teams in the field via the 10-run rule, so it's probably safe to call the Wildcats the favorites to win a fourth straight sectional championship.
Parke Heritage faces South Vermillion in Monday's second game, following an opener between South Putnam and Greencastle, while Cloverdale and the host Cougars are in the bye bracket.
• Class 2A, at South Knox — Sullivan is ranked 22nd, and the Golden Arrows open in the bye bracket against a Southridge team with a sub-.500 record.
Linton has a chance to reach the championship game, the Miners playing the host Spartans in Monday's opener and North Knox and Eastern Greene in the other Monday game.
• Class A, at Lafayette Central Catholic — The team getting votes in the poll is 17th-ranked Riverton Parke, which plays Faith Christian in the Tuesday opener of a seven-team tournament.
Tuesday's second game, however, pits Attica against North Vermillion; the Falcons swept the Panthers, and Attica split with Riverton Parke.
And even though the host Knights finished a 4-23 regular season with a loss on Friday to Faith Christian, none of the teams in the field — which also includes Fountain Central and Covington — will breathe particularly easily until LCC is knocked off.
• Class A, at Clay City — The host Eels are ranked seventh and have beaten Eminence, their foe in Tuesday's bye-bracket game, and all the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference teams they might have to face this week.
The Eels, in fact, also have a 13-3 win over Edgewood on their resume, which is something the teams at the Class 3A sectional in Ellettsville are probably savoring.
Shakamak meets White River Valley and Bloomfield faces North Central in Monday's games at Clay City.
Class 4A, at Terre Haute South
Monday — Avon vs. Brownsburg, 6 p.m., followed by Decatur Central vs. Plainfield
Tuesday — Monday winners, 6 p.m., followed by Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South
Wednesday — Championship, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, at Edgewood
Monday — West Vigo vs. Owen Valley, 5:30 p.m., followed by Edgewood vs. Indian Creek
Tuesday — Monday winners, 5:30 p.m., followed by Brown County vs. Northview
Wednesday — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class 2A, at North Putnam
Monday — South Putnam vs. Greencastle, 5 p.m.; Parke Heritage vs. South Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday — Monday winners, 5 p.m.; Cloverdale vs. North Putnam, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday — Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A, at South Knox
Monday — Linton vs. South Knox, 6 p.m., followed by North Knox vs. Eastern Greene
Tuesday — Monday winners, 6 p.m., followed by Sullivan vs. Southridge
Wednesday — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A, at Lafayette Central Catholic
Monday — Fountain Central vs. LCC, 6 p.m.
Tuesday — Riverton Parke vs. Faith Christian, 5 p.m., followed by Attica vs. North Vermillion
Wednesday — Covington vs. Monday winner, 5 p.m, followed by Tuesday winners
Thursday — Championship, 6 p.m.
Class A, at Clay City
Monday — Shakamak vs. White River Valley, 5:30 p.m., followed by Bloomfield vs. North Central
Tuesday — Monday winners, 5:30 p.m., followed by Clay City vs. Eminence
Wednesday — Championship, 5:30 p.m.
