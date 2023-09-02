Plan on joining the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, in person or virtually for “Mystics – A Journey of Discovery.”
The first mystic session will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sept. 24, in the Foley Room at Providence Spirituality & Conference Center. Learn more about Catherine of Genoa, a 15th century Italian mystic and humanitarian who had great love for the poor and the sick.
Sister Paula Damiano, SP, and Sister Jan Craven, SP, will facilitate the sessions.
Other mystic sessions are planned for Nov. 12, 2023, Jan. 21, 2024, and March 3, 2024.
“There are many different ways in which a mystic is identified,” Sister Paula said. “Simply put, a mystic is someone who has an experience of union with The Divine.”
Cost to attend is $25 per session, which includes all materials and refreshments.
Register for one or all of the opportunities at events.SistersofProvidence.org or contact812-535-2952 or provctr@spsmw.org.
