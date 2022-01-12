Losing with honor is still losing, but given what Indiana State's men's basketball team faced going into its contest at Northern Iowa? An 80-74 overtime loss to the Panthers was a credit to the seven Sycamores who played.
“What this showed is the high level of confidence we’re playing with,” said ISU guard Micah Thomas, who co-led ISU with 18 points. “[UNI] is a good team in this league and the fact that we had them down by a good margin and almost had the chance to win. We’re ready to move forward and try to get a dub [win] on Saturday,” Thomas said.
The Sycamores went to McLeod Center with only seven players available, under the Missouri Valley Conference threshold of eight players to trigger a no-contest. They would finish with just five on the floor.
Cooper Neese, Kailex Stephens, Zach Hobbs, Cam Crawford, Nick Hittle and Sam Mervis were all unavailable. They represent 38.5 points per game in scoring. Neese, Hobbs, Crawford and Mervis's absences shredded ISU's guard depth.
ISU decided to play anyway, gambling that the risk was worth the reward of having normalcy — and more practice time with more players — late in the week.
It nearly paid off in a victory.
The seven Sycamores who did play — Julian Larry, Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson, Simon Wilbar, Quimari Peterson, Dearon Tucker and Thomas all contributed in their own ways to a remarkable effort. Here's a breakdown on what each player brought to the table.
• Julian Larry — The eternally underappreciated sophomore played every minute of the game — a rare 45-miunte performance that had ISU coach Josh Schertz raving.
Offensively, Larry — who typically facilitates for others — was productive. He scored a season-high 13 points, including three 3-point buckets, two more than he had made in the season-to-date.
But it was Larry's defense that was most impactful. He guarded UNI's All-MVC guard A.J. Green. The Panthers' standout scored 16 points, but on 4 of 16 shooting as Green constantly had to settle for fall-away jumpers that weren't falling.
“The job Julian did on Green was an absolutely legendary performance. To fight through all the screens he fought through? AJ made four shots all night. He made a three on Tuck [Dearon Tucker] and didn’t really get anything on Julian,” Schertz noted.
• Cam Henry — Playing for the first time since Dec. 20, Henry co-led ISU with 18 points and was a force in the first half, scoring 13 points with three rebounds and an assist as Henry was at his active best.
However, he picked up his third foul just before halftime and had to be a lot more cautious in the second half. He fouled out towards the end of regulation. Still, his impact on ISU's lineup was evident as he had ISU's best plus-minus rating at plus-5.
• Xavier Bledson — Bledson had one of the wilder stat lines you'll ever see, but it also completes defines what he does on the floor.
Bledson had eight points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals, seven turnovers and he drew four fouls. In other words? Bledson was the usual energy source for the Sycamores, tapping into his nuclear core to do so for almost 43 minutes.
Bledson was also on the wrong end of a controversial hook-and-hold foul call in overtime. He and UNI guard Nate Heise got wrapped on a miss by the Sycamores.
Initially, officials called Heise for a foul, which would have kept an ISU possession alive with the Sycamores down two. However, after a lengthy review, officials reversed the decision.
It appeared that Bledson was reacting to an arm put up by Heise in the effort to block-out for a rebound and Bledson's arm came up on Heise in reaction to that. They got tangled and fell to the court together. Bledson's arm never grabs Heise as they were falling.
A hook-and-hold is a flagrant foul, so UNI got the free throws (it was in the bonus) and the ball. Though UNI only scored one point out of the sequence, ISU never really found its feet again in the overtime period.
“The officials said it was an obvious hook-and-hold,” said Schertz when he was asked if the officials offered an explanation on the call reversal.
• Micah Thomas — Not only did Thomas co-lead the Sycamores in scoring, he also co-led ISU in assists with five. Thomas was also the one Sycamore who avoided one of the few problems the Sycamores had — turnovers. Thomas did not turn the ball over at all. Thomas also drew a team-high six fouls.
Thomas continued his good run of play since the team return from Christmas. Though he told the Tribune-Star he felt good going into overtime, the high work load might have affected his shot late in the contest. Thomas was 3-for-11 from 3-point range, but 0-for-6 in the second half and overtime.
• Simon Wilbar — Wilbar loves shooting the 3-pointer in MVC road games. He matched his season high of three 3-pointers made in a game, the other performance came at Loyola in December.
Wilbar also demonstrated his presence on the defensive side. Wilbar blocked three shots as UNI's efforts to score at the rim were met with resistance.
• Quimari Peterson — Though there were holes in Peterson's game — his plus-minus of minus-22 was 16 points worse than the nearest Sycamore and he was 0-for-5 from 3-point range — the fact that he contributed at all is remarkable given that he had played just four minutes all season entering the contest. Peterson logged 25 minutes on Tuesday.
Thrown into the fire, Peterson did good things too. He had five rebounds and two steals.
• Dearon Tucker — The Oregon State transfer played the least — just under seven minutes.
Tucker's only statistical contribution was a hook shot he made in the first half. However, he gets partial credit for the job ISU did on UNI center Austin Phyfe. The veteran Panthers' big man was a non-factor with just two points and two rebounds.
This should be the last time ISU has to endure this under-manned situation. All of the Sycamores will exit quarantine and their three-day progression by Saturday's game against Loyola.
In the meantime? ISU's effort will live long in the memory and UNI coach Ben Jacobson paid the proper tribute.
“[Indiana State] outplayed us,” Jacobson told the Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette. “They earned a win today and we got lucky and had more points than they did when the game was over."
