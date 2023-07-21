TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — As Austin Wallace learned literacy basics while in kindergarten at Ernie Pyle Elementary last year, his mom, Jamie, was impressed by his progression.
Austin was taught ways to sound out words to help him read, Wallace explained.
"This allowed him to build from sounds to words, words to sentences, then to reading short stories by the end of the school year," she said. "Overall, the system built confidence in my son, encouraging him to continue progressing."
The teacher, Stacey Hamrick, used activities that included using Play-Doh to make letters and sound boxes on iPads.
South Vermillion School Corp. in Indiana uses the science of reading, a methodology based on direct, systematic use of five elements in literacy instruction: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.
A new state law mandates that effective with the 2024-25 school year, all school districts adopt a curriculum aligned to the "science of reading," which is based on research about how brains actually learn to read.
In Indiana, one out of every five third-grade students is not proficient in key literacy skills, according to state IREAD test results.
And based on the 2022 NAEP (National Assessment of Educational Progress) testing, only about one-third of Hoosier fourth-graders were proficient in reading, mirroring national results.
The number of children with reading difficulties has prompted "an urgent push in Indiana to promote early literacy development using proven teaching strategies aligned with the science of reading," according to Katie Jenner, the state's secretary of education.
It also has prompted the new legislation, HEA 1558, authored by State Rep. Jake Teshka, which requires school districts to adopt science of reading curriculum.
The law says schools may not adopt curriculum based on the "three-cueing" model, which relies primarily on using context, pictures or syntax clues for literacy instruction.
The new legislation, which passed the 2023 General Assembly, also requires teacher preparation programs to use curriculum based in the science of reading by 2024. If they don't, a teacher preparation program risks losing accreditation.
The legislature approved additional funding, up to $20 million per year, to support Indiana Department of Education initiatives related to the science of reading.
Funds could go to school districts that need help with the cost of things such as literacy coaches and curricula, Teshka said.
Indiana is not alone in addressing the issue through legislation. According to Chalkbeat, dozens of states have passed laws in recent years requiring schools to use materials in line with the “science of reading.”
The debate on how best to teach literacy is not a new one, according to Melanie Beaver, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment at South Vermillion.
In past years, schools have focused more on phonics, then the pendulum swung and schools shifted more to "whole language" and then a "balanced literacy" approach.
"Once and for all, the pendulum needs to be held in a place where decades of research point to how the brain truly learns to read. That stopping place is the science of reading," Beaver said.
Whole language includes practices such as the three-cueing system, which Beaver said "teaches children to read a word by guessing, looking at the pictures for clues to what the word might be, asking if it sounds right and making sense in the sentence based on their guess."
The idea is that children learn to read just by loving books and being surrounded by books.
"Whole language suggests that children will learn to read naturally, like learning to walk and talk. Its name suggests that reading must be taught as a whole rather than broken down into sequential, smaller components that build upon one another," she said.
Structured literacy (based in reading science) recognizes that reading is not innate. This approach begins with sound awareness and builds toward sound-symbol correspondence (letter naming), she said.
The only way students learn to read effectively is by decoding the word (sounding it out), not by guessing and using the pictures, Beaver said.
In South Vermillion schools, "Our K-2 teachers ... are years-deep in this research and the actual implementation of structured literacy, and they are so excited for the growth they are seeing," Beaver said.
The district is beginning year six of a switch from balanced literacy to structured literacy practices, Beaver said.
The new law also impacts teacher preparation programs.
A recent National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) study suggests Indiana’s largest teachers' colleges aren’t properly preparing teachers to teach reading, something some of the colleges have disputed.
Eleven of 18 Indiana teacher preparation programs evaluated in Indiana received a D or F grade.
Indiana State University is among many colleges and universities in Indiana that have received a planning grant from the Lilly Endowment focused on science of reading.
"We've been looking at our curriculum throughout this past semester. So we're feeling pretty good about being prepared for legislation that's coming down the pike," said Carrie Ball, professor and chair at ISU's department of teaching and learning.
In the future, teacher preparation programs will have to provide evidence or documentation about how they are aligning with the science of reading in their curriculum, she said. That will be reviewed by IDOE.
Also, after June 30, 2025, new graduates in elementary education, early childhood or special education seeking their initial license will have to pass an exam for a literacy endorsement that incorporates the science of reading, Ball said.
