Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has been awarded a $100,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. as part of phase one of its Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities initiative.
“This generous support will have a profound impact on the many ways we serve our students,” said Dottie King, college president. “I am excited for the opportunities the grant will provide that will align with our new strategic plan.”
This grant will accelerate SMWC’s efforts within its Aspire Even Higher Strategic Plan, which was publicly launched in October. The plan has three priorities focusing on advancing SMWC in academics, campus environment and the college's outreach locally, regionally and nationally.
The concepts of spirituality, enrollment and innovation are woven across the three priorities.
Charting the Future has three phases: a planning phase, an implementation phase and an invitational phase for large-scale proposals. In the first phase, Lilly Endowment made planning grants available totaling nearly $6.2 million to all of Indiana’s eligible two- and four-year colleges and universities. The size of the award was based on the institution’s enrollment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.