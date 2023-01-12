Sadie Creason has been hired as the operations coordinator at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
She will provide support to the board of directors and membership, along with providing efforts to streamline the multifaceted West Central Indiana Business Hub.
Creason previously worked for the Social Security office as a claims representative specialist. She graduated from Indiana State University with a degree in public relation communications in 2006. She later earned her Masters in Leadership Development from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. She is fluent in Spanish and takes pride in her Mexican heritage.
Creason and her husband Clayton have three daughters.
