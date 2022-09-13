Terre Haute South's Mason Ham broke a deadlock with 19 minutes left in the game to lift the Braves to a 1-0 home win over Mooresville in a boys soccer match on Tuesday at South.
The win for South broke a four-match losing streak and lifted the Braves' record to 5-6.
Next up for South is the intracity match at Terre Haute North on Thursday.
I I I
In other soccer action:
• Bloomfield 5, Sullivan 1 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals scored four in the second half to defeat the Golden Arrows.
Girls
• Greencastle 9, West Vigo 0 — At Greencastle, the Tiger Cubs pulled away in the Western Indiana Conference match.
Tennis
Boys
• North Daviess 4, TH South 1 — At Elnora, the host Cougars, who have only lost to ranked Loogootee this season, bested the Braves on their home court.
Volleyball
• North Vermillion 3, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings fell in a nonconference match.
• South Vermillion 3, Parke Heritage 1 — At Clinton, the Wildcats were good in close matches, winning their points by two and then three points twice.
• Riverton Parke 3, Cloverdale 1 — At Cloverdale, the Panthers won the nonconference contest.
• North Knox 3, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the Thunderbirds were swept by the Warriors.
Colleges
• SMWC volleyball still unbeaten — At St. Mary-of-the-Woods, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods improved to 9-0 on Tuesday, overcoming a slow start to cruise to a 22-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16 win against Hannibal LaGrange in a nonconference NAIA women’s volleyball matchup.
The Pomeroys’ offense was paced by the 1-2 duo of Hannah Zuege and Amber Doyle with 17 and 13 kills respectively. Freshman Jazilyn Davis added some powerful finishes as well with eight kills.
SMWC, which ranks fourth in the nation in service aces per set, had another 12 aces against the Trojans. Katelyn Bucy, who led the way with 24 assists, also had a season-high five aces.
Sydni Bailey had consecutive aces early in the third set to help the Pomeroys take control of the match. Bailey’s aces started a run of five straight points for SMWC, which took an 8-2 lead on a powerful finish from the left hand of Davis. The Pomeroys continued to dominate behind Zuege and Doyle. The duo combined for six kills during a stretch in which the Pomeroys extended the lead to 21-8 on an ace by Bucy.
SMWC (9-0) travels to Grace Christian for a four-match round-robin tournament Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.