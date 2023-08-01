Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering Daniel Anastasio has received two national scholastic honors for distinguished contributions to teaching and advances to undergraduate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education.
Anastasio was awarded the Raymond W. Fahien Award for outstanding teaching effectiveness and educational scholarship by the American Society of Engineering Education’s chemical engineering division.
This award, presented during the recent ASEE Annual Conference in Baltimore, recognizes an individual’s contributions to chemical engineering education within the first 10 years of their career.
In another honor, Anastasio was part of a national team of college educators receiving the David Himmelblau Award for outstanding innovations in computer-based chemical engineering education, from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ computing and system technology division.
He shares this award with Cheryl Bodnar of Rowan University (New Jersey), Daniel Burkey of the University of Connecticut and Matt Cooper of North Carolina State University. This team developed the Contents Under Pressure virtual game that helps introduce upper-level chemical engineering students to the practice of making authentic process safety decisions.
Anastasio has been a member of the Rose-Hulman chemical engineering faculty since 2015. He earned bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Connecticut in 2009 and 2015, respectively.
