Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology announced a research fellowship program designed to give science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students the opportunity to conduct research during their first and second years on campus.
The new Rose Research Fellows program creates an environment of excitement and recognition for undergraduate research on the Rose-Hulman campus, the college said in a release. Students enroll in courses that introduce the process of research and provide skills for success in the laboratory. Rose Research Fellows provide students with face-to-face classes, paid research experiences and opportunities to develop an academic network with faculty and fellow students. The program is open to incoming and current first- and second-year students.
Space is limited in this new program and the first group of student fellows will begin in fall 2023.
“We wanted to offer an opportunity for students to get involved with research right away when they get to Rose,” said associate professor of chemical engineering Irene Reizman, Ph.D., in the release.
Reizman created the Rose Research Fellows program as part of her position as the Alfred R. Schmidt Endowed Chair for Excellence in Teaching. “This program creates a pathway for students to find faculty with active research projects, as well as for faculty members to find interested students,” she said.
Reizman believes the Rose Research Fellows program illustrates the unique advantages that Rose-Hulman offers students.
“With Rose-Hulman’s focus on undergraduate education and given the size of our campus, it allows students to have an opportunity to work directly with faculty on research. That’s not always possible with other schools,” said Reizman.
In addition to the course credit and access to faculty research mentors, students accepted to the fellowship program will be invited to attend networking and speaker events, apply for research travel awards and present their work at a spring research symposium. The program can also prepare students for career and post-graduate opportunities.
“The Rose Research Fellows program provides students with research opportunities from their very first weeks at Rose-Hulman,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons in the release. “This type of exposure to research, coupled with faculty mentorship and our state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, are hallmarks of a Rose-Hulman education and will help our students obtain the skills and experience to needed for scholarships, internships and prestigious undergraduate research opportunities.”
For more information on Rose Research Fellows, go to www.rose-hulman.edu/ResearchFellows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.