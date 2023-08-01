Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology announced its 2023-24 Performing Arts Series season, which takes place in Hatfield Hall Theater.
Tickets are now on sale to the public. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544, or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
The shows for the upcoming season include:
Whose Live Anyway?
Cast members of the TV show "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" present their improv tour at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The show offers improvised comedy and songs all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray will provide scenes they invent before the audience's eyes.
Tickets start at $45. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438025
VOCES8
The 2023 Grammy-nominated British vocal ensemble provides diverse musical expressions with its a cappella performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. The group is passionate about music education through its VOCES8 Foundation, which promotes Music Education for All.
Tickets start at $15. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438666
The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: The Nutcracker
A company of more than 55 dancers will present this fairytale at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. It follows a young girl’s journey through a fantasy world of fairies, princes and an army of mice. Tchaikovsky’s beloved score is full of instantly recognizable holiday music. This event is being supported by an Arts Illiana grant.
Tickets start at $45. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438667
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22, Grammy Award-winning musician Chip Davis will lead this group in presenting a concert that has been a holiday favorite for more than 35 years. The show features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics along with a selection of compositions that introduced the group's distinctive sound to America.
Tickets start at $65. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438668
Napoleon Dynamite Live!
View a full screening of the independent classic "Napoleon Dynamite" movie, followed by a discussion at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16, 2024, with fan-favorite cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). The show is a blend of Q&A, comedy improv, game show and party.
Tickets start at $25. VIP pre-show meet-and-greet opportunity/premium seating available at $125. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438669
The Peking Acrobats
This renowned group has dazzled audiences with its daring form of Chinese acrobatics. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 2024, members push the limits of human ability with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control while atop a precarious pagoda of chairs, trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling, somersaulting and gymnastics.
Tickets start at $25. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438670
Drum Tao
This performance at 7:30 p.m. March 15, 2024, blends highly physical, large-scale drumming with precision choreography, contemporary costumes and dramatic, innovative stage design.
Tickets start at $25. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438671
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain
Playful, virtuosic and wickedly amusing, this eccentric group of seasoned performers provide an evening of entertainment at 7:30 p.m. April 20, 2024. They have lasted longer than Led Zeppelin, played more gigs than the Rolling Stones and rocked harder than Dwayne Johnson.
Tickets start at $15. To purchase, visit hatfieldhall.ludus.com/200438672
