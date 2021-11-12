The riddle of the Sphinx has nothing on the riddle of the Boilermakers.
The conundrum Indiana State’s men’s basketball team faced was two-fold on Friday at Mackey Arena.
The riddle begins with stops. How do you get them against a front line comprised of an in-form 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and Big Team first-teamer Trevion Williams when ISU is only regularly playing one Sycamore over 6-foot-7?
And if that problem is somehow solved? What about Purdue’s formidable backcourt of Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Thompson, Sasha Stefanovic and several more dangerous Boilers?
The riddle doesn’t end with how to get stops. How do you score? Edey and Williams’ size is no less formidable on the defensive end and the quickness of Purdue’s guards takes away space and cutting opportunities.
The Sycamores weren’t the first team and won’t be the last to get stumped by the riddle of the Boilermakers. No. 7 Purdue bumped off ISU in a 92-67 victory that was the Boilermakers’ 31st in 35 meetings all-time games against ISU.
“They have incredible size, they’re talented, and they’re extremely well coached. All of the hype and expectation is legitimate,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said. “We would have had to play perfect to have a chance and we were far from that.”
Not that Schertz was completely disappointed. ISU was victimized by a 10-minute stretch of the first half in which Purdue was dominant.
“It went from 26-19 to 41-19, but outside of that stretch, we competed our tails off. We played much better in the second half, especially offensively, where we played much cleaner. We didn’t play with enough force offensively in the first half,” Schertz said.
Cooper Neese led the Sycamores (1-1) with 15 points. Cam Henry added 10 as he was plagued with foul trouble. Purdue was led by Ivey's 27 points. Edey chipped in 22 with 10 rebounds.
“We have to keep our heads held high. We competed in the second half. Their 16-0 run hurt and against a team like Purdue? It’s impossible to come back from. They’re a very good team. They’re probably a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 team,” Neese said.
Nothing that ISU needed to hang in the game or pull a big upset occurred. ISU was just 23% from 3-point range and shot 39% overall, though the Sycamores were in the low 30s for most of the contest. The Sycamores had 12 turnovers that led to 21 Purdue points. Unsurprisingly, given Purdue’s size, ISU was out-rebounded, 42-31.
The game started promising enough for the Sycamores. The Sycamores made three of their first four shots and led 7-4.
That 2:02 of lead time would be all ISU would get, however. Ivey got Purdue’s backcourt going, scoring six points, in a stretch where the Boilers scored on seven straight possessions that put them up 14-7. It was around that point that Henry picked up his second foul and ISU generally got into foul trouble.
“It was disappointing picking up those two quick ones. Throughout my career, I’ve gotten into quick foul trouble. I know when I pick up that second one, I’m going to sit, but when you have to sit? It takes away some of that energy. Once I started fouling, our foul trend started,” Henry said.
Purdue (2-0) used Edey, whom ISU used three different defenders against without success, to maintain control. ISU briefly pulled close when Henry, who returned to action despite the two fouls, got the deficit down to 26-19 with a 20-foot jumper.
Then Edey happened. He converted a field goal, assisted, or was at the free throw line for Purdue’s next nine points. By now, ISU’s resistance and concentration was starting to fade and Purdue’s 16-0 run made it 42-19 with 5:21 left in the first half.
“We kind of gave in at that point. There was some offensive rebounds and transition that you can tell a team is losing spirit,” Schertz said.
ISU’s fouls became acute. Henry, Micah Thomas and Zach Hobbs all had three personal fouls at the half. The Sycamores were called for three illegal screens before halftime, a repeat of an issue from the opening win over Green Bay.
ISU out-scored Purdue up to halftime, but the damage was done as the Boilers had a 51-30 halftime advantage. Purdue's lead peaked at 30 in the second half, though ISU did fight back and briefly got its deficit in the teens.
“Purdue is a really good team. You have to tip your hat. What we take away is that if we don’t give them that 16-0 run? It’s a much closer game than it was. We wanted to show we could compete. We don’t look to lose, but when you get down 20 to 30, you don’t want it to get to 40 or 50. We kept competing and I love our guys for that,” Henry said.
ISU has a quick turnaround to its next game – the home opener against Division III Hanover on Sunday. A good opportunity to flush this loss and the short turnaround prepares ISU for its Myrtle Beach Invitational adventure, chock full of short turnarounds, starting next Thursday.
“It’s a good turnaround for us. We play a team like Purdue and see where we stand. Then we play a great Hanover team, who was picked to win [the Heartland College Athletic Conference]. It won’t be an easy win. We have to make sure our mental prep is good and our bodies are right,” Neese said.
