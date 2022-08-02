Host Danville scored in every inning but one Tuesday night, beating the Rex 12-2 in seven innings in Prospect League baseball.
The loss put the Rex a full game behind the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in the battle for the right to face Danville in the playoffs that start Sunday.
The Rex play Thursday at Lafayette, then face the Dans again in three games on Friday and Saturday. Illinois Valley is at Burlington on Wednesday, hosts Danville on Thursday, hosts Clinton on Friday and plays Saturday at Lafayette.
Alec Brunson was 3 for 4 and Mason White 2 for 3 Tuesday night. The Rex scored twice in the top of the third to tie the game, but the Dans got one in the bottom of the inning, one more in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth and seventh to end the game early.
